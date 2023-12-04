Emirates Business Class lounge: Here's how Kiwis can get into the best airport lounge in the world

I’m a huge fan of airport lounges. They’re a place to relax, work and eat – some of them are spectacular, while others are dreary.

But, I think I’ve found one of the best in the world. Let me take you to Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3, where you’ll find the Emirates Business Class lounge. There are three of them, and they’re the size of a small New Zealand village.

Terminal 3 is broken into three different “concourses” (A, B & C), and each of them has a Business Class lounge and a First Class lounge.

I tried the lounge in Concourse B, which is impressive. There’s a Costa Coffee shop inside, alongside multiple buffets, a health food centre, several bars, an ice cream cart, lots of showers and quiet spaces to unwind.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar.

First impressions

The lounge is state-of-the-art, you even enter with a face scan. After that, it’s easy to get lost.

I was immediately drawn to the Costa Coffee shop, which has lots of drink options and snacks. And it’s all free. It’s a great first stop after a long flight.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The lounge in Concourse B has seating for 1500 people.

This lounge has seating for 1500 people and is open 24/7. I visited during the peak period, but despite it being very busy, you could always find a shower that was free, and there are several blocks of them.

The lounge was refurbished in 2016, and is modern and spacious.

What can I eat?

There are multiple buffet options, including food from most continents. There’s even a buffet dedicated to desserts.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The lounge has a health hub buffet.

I was really impressed by the new “health hub”. After a long flight, you often feel like something light and healthy, and it has lots of options like salads, fruit and yoghurt.

If you feel like being a little more indulgent, the Concourse B lounge also has a Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar, complete with matching canapés designed by Michelin star chefs.

What else is there?

You can get your shoes shined, visit the spa for a massage, or unwind in a quiet space. There’s also a kids centre, complete with gaming consoles.

There are also little work pods, that look like enclosed first class seats, where you can get some work done without distraction.

Brook Sabin/Stuff In some cases, you can board the aircraft from the lounge.

How do I access it?

Flying Business Class gets you automatic entry, but that’s not the only way.

Emirates Skywards Gold members get access to the Business Class lounges in Dubai and all Emirates lounges around the world. Qantas Gold members can also enter under certain circumstances.

I made Emirates Gold with just two return flights from New Zealand to Europe in 2023, so it’s worth signing up for Emirates’ Skywards programme to start collecting those miles.

You can also pay for access to the Business Class lounge. It’s US$150 (NZ$243) for Skywards members.

Emirates has daily A380 flights from Auckland and Christchurch (via Sydney) to Dubai. See: emirates.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The ice cream cart in Concourse B.

The writer’s trip was supported by Emirates