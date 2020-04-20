Coronavirus: Penguins stroll through quiet street in Cape Town

The penguins were a common sight on the streets near the area of the Boulders Beach Penguin colony

Three African penguins hobbled across an intersection in Cape Town, enjoying the empty streets as residents self-isolated due to Covid-19.

Mikaela Slier, who filmed this video on 13 April, told Storyful that penguins were a common sight on the streets near the area of the Boulders Beach Penguin colony, close to where this footage was filmed.

"To feed themselves, the penguins need to move to and from the ocean (to their nests) via the roads/streets, which is an issue for us on any normal day," Slier said.

Mikaela Slier via Storyful/AP Penguins stroll through a quiet street in Cape Town.

Slier added that it was easier for rangers to manage penguins and cars during the COVID-19 lockdown in Cape Town as the rangers "don't need to stop traffic or create an open path with a surrounding crowd when the penguins are ready to go fishing or when they come back to nests."

On April 9, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extension of the national lockdown for two more weeks. The country's original lockdown was planned from March 26 to April 16.

