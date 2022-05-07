Seventy Years Worth Of Travel: Healing a broken heart in Egypt

Pat Backley is an English author living in New Zealand.

At the age of 40, I finally made it to Egypt.

Heartbroken after yet another broken romance, I needed a change of scene. When I spotted an advert for cheap flights, I booked one with barely a second glance. I travelled alone and am so glad I did; it proved to be one of the most wonderful holidays I have ever had. Whilst it can be a little lonely at times, solo travel has some great advantages.

You can do what you want, when you want, without taking anyone else’s wishes into consideration. My trip to the place I had fantasised about since I was a little girl proved to be everything I had imagined and more.

Supplied Author Pat Backley, during her trip to Egypt in 1992.

READ MORE:

* Game of Thrones Studio Tour, Northern Ireland: A behind-the-scenes look at the hit show

* 5 of the most stunning spots to take photos of autumn colours in New Zealand

* Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor



I stayed in Luxor, in a modern hotel just a short walk from the old town. It was the perfect place–a haven after a hard day’s sightseeing–nestled on the banks of the river Nile with beautifully-manicured, perfumed gardens leading down to the water.

I sailed on the Nile in a felucca, a traditional kind of sailboat. It was just the handsome young boat owner and me. I was thoroughly enjoying this leisurely mode of travel; it was so much nicer than the rather overcrowded tourist boats that passed us as we sailed gracefully along. Then, the owner mentioned the crocodiles... the romantic moment passed. I was rather relieved when he dropped me back at the hotel.

Walking back from Luxor town one afternoon, I met a young Egyptian boy called Mohammed, who asked if he could walk alongside me to practice his English.

Travelling as a single woman, I had been subject to many such proposals by older men–some offering a little more than a language lesson–but there was something endearing about this boy, so I agreed. By the time we reached my hotel, I felt so comfortable with him that I agreed to go to his home and meet his family.

They lived about a mile out of town in a small village of mud-built houses, and as we approached, a crowd of excited children greeted us. Once in his home, I sat on a bed with his four sisters. None of them spoke a word of English as they ate the pigeon his mother cooked for us while watching a flickering black and white television. His father arrived and was a little surprised to see me sitting there with his daughters, but he was absolutely charming. Only the men in the family could speak English; it was not considered necessary for the girls to go to school for long enough to learn it.

Mohammed and his father walked me back to my hotel that evening, and as I strolled beside the Nile with these two men, both wearing their traditional garb, I thought about how rural Egypt was–almost totally unchanged from biblical days... if you discounted the odd car and telegraph wire!

The next day, Mohammed’s family took me to a local camel market, which was fascinating. I was the only woman there. We then went back to the village, as apparently Mohammed’s grandma, the matriarch of the family, wanted to meet me. Introductions over, I had to wait patiently while they all changed into their best clothes so that I could take their photo.

After leaving Luxor, it was off to Cairo for a whistle-stop tour. I flew there, my limited time in this fascinating country too short to waste precious hours travelling. I had booked a local driver to meet me at the airport, as I had heard that Cairo traffic was a little frantic. Ahmed was a very handsome Egyptian man, aged 35. He told me this as we sat over a glass of mint tea in the foyer of the Hilton. My room was not yet ready and he insisted that I, an unmarried woman, should not sit in the hotel alone.

Apparently it was his duty to ensure that as an esteemed client, I was delivered to my destination safely. He also explained that although he still lived at home with his parents, he was ready to find a nice wife and settle down. Apparently, he felt that I would be a suitable candidate and assured me that he could have me nicely settled in a little flat in Cairo and pregnant by the end of the year!

I loved my quick trip to Cairo. I visited the pyramids and was able to climb inside one, eventually crawling right down to the burial chamber. It was a rather claustrophobic experience, and so I felt incredibly relieved when I emerged, back into the real world. I admired the Sphinx and adored my morning trip to the then overcrowded and rather muddled Cairo Museum. I marvelled at all of the ancient treasures that filled the space. Everything I had read about as a child in the Look and Learn magazines were now right before my very eyes. I hired a taxi one evening to take me to the Khan el-Khalili bazaar.

The driver, a wizened old man, was horrified that I intended to visit such a place alone–especially at night–and told me in no uncertain terms that he would be waiting right outside to ensure I got back to the hotel safely. He needn’t have worried; I was perfectly safe. By now I was used to all the advances, the compliments about how I was worth at least ten camels, and how happy I would be if I just bought someone’s fabulous carpet.

I wandered around the ancient old souk, admiring the medieval Islamic architecture and soaking up the wonderful atmosphere. Thousands of stained-glass lamps, sparkling silverware, and beautiful handmade carpets glowed in the evening light, and the heady smells of exotic perfumes and spices transported you to another world. It was all I had imagined and more.

I was offered arm massages, gold jewellery, and several beds for the night. I emerged hours later, laden down with my purchases of tiny glass perfume bottles, beautiful mirrors, exotic jewellery, amber and jasmine scents, and a rather nice t-shirt with a pharaoh’s face encrusted in coloured sequins!

True to his promise, my taxi driver was still waiting outside when I was finished, and was obviously relieved to see me emerge in one piece. I went back to the hotel, had a celebratory last drink in the crowded bar, was propositioned by two very attractive Egyptian gentlemen on my way to the lift (whom I politely refused, you will be relieved to hear!), and left Cairo early the next morning. I was sad to be leaving such an exciting place–a place I had been desperate to visit since I was a little girl. However, there was still so much of the world to see.

The above extract has been abridged for print and republished with permission. Seventy Years Worth Of Travel: Snippets from a colourful and interesting life by Pat Backley, $24.95. Available from all good bookstores www.patbackley.com.