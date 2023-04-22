Travel Insider: A first-timer's guide to an African safari

Standing up in the safari vehicle is a definite no.

Jacques Smit has worked as a safari guide in Southern Africa and has been the director of marketing for Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve for over 15 years. Here he shares some essential tips for planning a South African safari.

Use an African specialist to help design your safari and choose operations with an ethical sustainable philosophy and proven community programmes. Your support in tourism is part of their conservation success.

Most private game reserve safaris are in off-road open safari vehicles for close encounters, whereas most vehicles in the national parks travel on public roads and by law must be covered.

While private reserves such as Sabi Sabi are part of the greater Kruger National Park - there being no fences between them - they offer highly trained rangers and trackers, control the amount of vehicles in each sighting.

When to go

Jacques Smit is the director of marketing for Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve.

The best time to travel will depend on what you are combining your safari experience with whether that be Cape Town, Victoria Falls or maybe a beach resort in Mozambique.

The spring/summer months is the rainy season and brings lush bush, migratory birds and food is aplenty. Autumn and winter are equally beautiful, grasses are lower and wildlife spotting is focussed around water sources, while the night skies in winter are spectacular.

How long to stay

Sabi Sabi operate two three-hour safaris daily to take maximum advantage of being able to view animal behaviour so allow at least two to three full days to enjoy multiple safaris, an environmental walking safari out on foot with your armed ranger getting to know the small stuff.

You also want time to relax and enjoy the luxury lodge and surrounds. The most common thing we hear from guests is they wish they stayed at least another night.

Safari etiquette

Enjoy the moment and make sure your phone is on silent.

The number one rule is to respect that we are guests in this environment and need to ensure we do nothing to interfere with animals natural surrounds so that they don’t associate our presence with stress.

Standing up in the safari vehicle is a definite no - by doing this you break the shape of the vehicle. Mobile phones are useful for picture taking but don’t lean out of the vehicle to get the perfect selfie - enjoy the moment and make sure the phone is on silent!

Definitely no feeding any animals and, at times, flash photography may be banned and total silence required.

What should I do in preparation?

Follow our social media sites. Many of us post what happens on our reserves, so if you are planning a year out, look at what was happening a year before, and you will get a pretty good idea of what to expect.

You'll often also find photography tips, blogs, daily temperatures and packing tips.