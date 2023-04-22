Travel bites: Bobotie, South Africa’s spicy national dish is sometimes made with minced ostrich

Bobotie is often regarded as South Africa’s national dish and when I saw it on the menu of the lunch stop on a tour of the Stellenbosch wineries east of Cape Town it was as easy decision to make.

It’s a spicy meat dish which became a favourite in our household when the kids were at home, and I was adventurous with my cooking.

Traditionally bobotie is made with beef mince, onions, a good helping of mango chutney, curry, sultanas and almonds to which bread soaked in water or milk and then strained is added to give it some bulk.

Mix in some spices and tip into a casserole dish; top it with a milk and egg custard with parsley and some bay leaves and bake until firm. Serve with yellow rice and a salad or a side of your preference. It’s rich, nourishing and delicious.

The bobotie I had at the Delheim winery in the Stellenbosch last week was made with minced ostrich, a commonly used alternative to beef.

Precisely where the dish comes from is not very clear. However, it is documented that the Dutch settlers brought a similar dish with them to South Africa in the 17th century.

The Malay community in the Cape Colony who had been brought there by the British adjusted the list of ingredients to reflect what was available locally.

The word bobotie supposedly comes from the Malayan word 'boemboe', meaning 'curry spices'. Given the exotic flavour of the dish, this would make sense.

Another version has the dish originating in Natal and eastern parts of South Africa and reflecting a Dutch/Indian blend typical of that area. Many Indians were brought from India in colonial times to work on white-owned plantations and they brought their culinary traditions with them.

To me both versions make sense, and one of the reasons I like the dish is that it symbolises the many cross currents of this rainbow nation.

What to drink with it? There is no customary accompaniment. For me, cold lager, red wine, and iced tea all work well.

Bobotie is not served at any restaurants in Auckland or Wellington, not even at places serving African or South African food, although the South African food stores were quick to point out that all the ingredients were available at their stores.

Of course, they are; they are all available in most supermarkets. There is one recipe for bobotie. My recipe which I got at a supermarket and remains my favourite specifies mango chutney. Other recipes have apricot chutney or orange marmalade.

Apricot jam is sometimes used. Also, walnuts either on top or in the dish may be used instead of almonds. Raisins instead of, or as well as, sultanas.

I use a mild sweet curry but spice it up to your taste. The one big no-no is chilli. It has no part to play in a good bobotie, which should be savoury rather lift your mouth off heat.

John Bishop is a Wellington based travel and food writer who is currently touring South Africa. His work can be seen at eatdrinktravel.co.nz.