This hotel in Thailand is offering year-long stays, if you have a spare $47,000

The Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel in Thailand has launched a 1-million-baht (NZ$47,250) package for a one-year stay.

Package buyers will get a 365-night stay for two in a club room at the hotel with access to the club lounge.

There is also a 200,000-baht (NZ$9450) credit for use at the hotel, plus 10 limousine rides in Bangkok.

Membership is transferable to family members or among four corporate members.

They will also get a 10-night stay at Hyatt Resorts in Hua Hin, Samui and Phuket.

Vitavas Vibhagool, chief executive for property development at SET-listed Grande Asset Hotels and Property, the hotel's owner, said all six of its hotels need to implement measures to strengthen occupancy rates while Thailand remains closed to mass tourism.

Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit The pool at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel.

"We've never experienced an occupancy rate as low as 3-4 per cent like this year, as the usual rate is 70 per cent," said Vitavas.

"This crisis is the most severe in our history, with the company offering 10 million baht in financial support per hotel per month."

Sammy Carolus, general manager of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, said the hotel is not worried about a possible second wave ignited by a few infections in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, but it is concerned about a delay in reopening the country to foreign tourists.

The longest the industry can wait is the first quarter of 2021 before the hospitality sector worsens considerably, said Carolus.

"The reopening should be done in stages, starting with lower risk countries such as Vietnam, Singapore, Taiwan and Brunei," he said.

Next on the list should be Australia, China, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea, said Carolus. During the first 11 months, the hotel had an occupancy rate of 25 per cent.

The 1-million-baht package entitles visitors a one-year stay at the hotel and other privileges.

He predicts 80 per cent of target buyers will be Thai businessmen, particularly those from manufacturers who want to stay in inner-city locations, with expatriates accounting for the rest.

There are four partner offers as part of this programme, such as a free executive programme medical check-up for one person at Bumrungrad International Hospital.

"It's just like a 12-month stay at a serviced apartment but with many things beyond that," said Carolus.

"We aim to have 100 members by the end of 2020 and a total of 150 by the end of March 2021, which is the end of this campaign."

- Bangkok Post