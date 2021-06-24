Giant panda gives birth to rare twin cubs at Japan's oldest zoo

Japan just became home to two tiny and adorable panda cubs.

Early Wednesday morning, the Ueno Zoo reported that the rare giant panda Shin Shin gave birth to twins.

"Baby giant pandas are very small when they're born, so the staff will be watching over them around the clock for a while to make sure they will be growing healthily," zoo director Yutaka Fukuda said during a news conference.

Shin Shin, now 15, arrived at Japan's oldest zoo in 2011 and last gave birth to a cub, Xiang Xiang, in 2017. The sex and weight of the twin cubs remains unknown.

Tokyo Zoological Park Society/AP Mother panda "Shin Shin" holds one of the newly-born twin pandas at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo.

Due to the rare occurrence of giant panda twins, the zoo has kept one of the newborns in an incubator while the other finishes feeding, according to CBS News.

Tokyo Zoological Park Society/AP One of the newly-born twin pandas is put into an incubator at Ueno Zoo.

"It is said that in most cases, when twins are born, only one will grow up. In order to raise both of them, we need to have one panda always be held by Shin Shin. We will have them take turns to nurse while the other one will be in an incubator," said the zoo's spokesperson Naoya Ohashi.

