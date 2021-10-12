Otter rescues tourist's dropped phone at Chinese zoo

A video filmed at Shanghai Wild Animal Park showed keeper Shen Yanhong introducing the 4-year-old small-clawed otter called You Tiao.

An otter at a zoo in China has come to rescue after a phone was dropped into its enclosure pool by a tourist.

A video filmed at Shanghai Wild Animal Park showed the keeper introducing the 4-year-old small-clawed otter called You Tiao.

However, a tourist who was filming the clip suddenly dropped their phone into the pool. You Tiao, who is described as “the smartest otter at the park”, was straight onto it, diving into the water to pick it up.

"He thought it was rubbish and immediately rushed to the item," said Ni Li, a park staffer.

NEWSFLARE/AP You Tiao to the rescue.

READ MORE:

* Stalking an elusive YouTube star: The 'adorkable' red panda

* Tourist's dropped cellphone destroyed by zoo monkey



- Newsflare via AP