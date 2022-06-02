Confirmed: This glass-bottomed bridge is a record breaker

A bridge in Vietnam has been confirmed as the longest glass-bottomed walkway of its kind in the world.

Local media report that Guinness World Records has bestowed the honour on the Bach Long bridge in Vietnam.

At 632 metres, the bridge in northwest Son La province breaks the current record held in China by more than 100 metres.

The structure at Moc Chau Island Mountain Park Hotel spans two peaks and is suspended 150m above the jungle. The floor is made from French-produced tempered glass.

READ MORE:

* The world's longest glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

* New Golden Bridge In Vietnam a handy feat of engineering - and tourism

* China's latest glass bridge affords panoramic views of Mount Langya



The bridge, which can hold up to 450 people at a time, opened with much fanfare in April.

mocchauisland/INSTAGRAM The bridge opened in April this year.

Bach Long isn’t the only incredible bridge structure in Vietnam.

In 2018, the footbridge Cầu Vàng (aka the "Golden Bridge"), in Ba Na Hills, Central Vietnam was opened.

Trung Le/wikimedia commons Cau Vang (aka the "Golden Bridge"), in Ba Na Hills, Central Vietnam.

Extending from a cliff face over the tree-covered valley below, the curved walkway is supported by giant stone hands which represent the "hands of Gods pulling a strip of gold out of the land".