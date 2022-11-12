Save & Splurge: Bars for every kind of budget in Singapore

Whether you're after a happy hour deal or keen to try the iconic Singapore Sling, here are the best spots for a cocktail.

No.5 Emerald Hill

Located just off the main shopping drag of Orchard Road is one of Singapore’s original cocktail bars, housed in one of the brightly-coloured Peranakan buildings.

With happy hour pours from noon to 8pm, and buy-one-get-one-free deals on martinis, it’s easy to see why it’s been a favourite watering hole for over 30 years. Be sure to sample their signature chilli vodka. See: emerald-hill.com

Jigger and Pony

Facebook Jigger and Pony has been named the best bar in Asia.

This stylish drinking den in the Amara Hotel was ranked the best bar in Asia on this year’s World’s 50 Best Bars list, but don’t let that intimidate you.

As well as their regular drinks menu – which has been designed to look like a magazine – they also have a happy hour menu offered daily from 6pm to 7.30pm, with discounted cocktails. See: jiggerandpony.com

Long Bar

Supplied The Singapore Sling is one to tick off your bucket list.

It might be one of the most expensive cocktails you’ll ever have, costing around SG$40 (NZ$48). But if you’re after a Singapore Sling, you might as well try it in the place where it was invented – Long Bar, at the landmark Raffles Hotel.

Back in 1915, it was improper for ladies to consume alcohol in public. Until one clever bartender came up with a drink that looked like juice, but was actually a gin-based beverage.

After getting your mandatory Instagram snap of the iconic pink drink, help yourself to some peanuts – and feel free to chuck the shells on the floor. See: raffles.com