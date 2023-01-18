Fancy a dip? This Japanese airport has its own hot springs

For millions of Japanese, onsen culture is deeply ingrained into daily life, and now visitors and locals alike are able to experience it while waiting for a plane.

Tokyo’s Haneda Airport is opening a vast new retail and hotel area called Haneda Airport Gardens.

Featuring dozens of shops and restaurants, the sprawling complex will be directly connected to Terminal 3 and will feature not one, but two Villa Fontaine hotels.

But it is the inclusion of 24-hour hot springs accessible to guests and non-guests which will be a welcome addition to weary travellers.

The 2000-square metre Izumi Tenku no Yu on the 12th floor features four bathing pools, both indoor and outdoor with views on a clear day of Mount Fiji, as well as two saunas.

The complex is available to adult travellers for a fee of ¥4800, that’s about NZ$58. Entry for children aged 4-12 costs ¥2000.

One warning though: as usual in Japanese onsen culture, visible tattoos are not allowed so those who have been inked up will have to cover them. The reception offers stickers for concealing tattoos for ¥200.

Villa Fontaine The hot spring has opened at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

Onsen rules