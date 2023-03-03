Japan just found 7000 islands it never knew existed

Kujukushima is the collective name for the 208 tiny islands located in the Saikai National Park.

It appears Japan has been undercounting just how many islands it has.

New digital mapping of the country’s more than 370,000-square-kilometre territory has discovered an extra 7000 islands it never knew existed.

The Geospatial Information Authority of Japan used the latest computer technology and cross-checked it with aerial photographs and other data and found a total of 14,125 islands, which is 7273 more than previously thought.

The old total came from a 1987 Japanese Coast Guard report, which listed islands with a circumference of at least 100 metres, the same criteria as used in the latest count. It appears the basic technology used back then often could not see some smaller islands, thereby misidentified them as one island.

Also missing were islands located in rivers and lakes.

The new mapping also includes large sandbanks which are now recognised as islands by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as any new volcanic masses which may have sprung up over the last three decades.

Kyodo News reports that the Nagasaki prefecture in southwestern Japan had the biggest boost in numbers with 1479 islands added.

As all the new discoveries are close to the main four main islands of Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, and Kyushu it won’t add to Japan’s territorial waters.