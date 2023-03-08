How I learned to love karaoke

There is a lot to love about Japan – its food, its pop culture, its technological toilets.

But if there’s one of the country’s contributions to the world that has really got under my skin, it’s karaoke.

Now, I am not the sort of person who would otherwise be inclined to belt out a tune in a scenario any more public than my shower. But that all changed when I experienced my first karaoke box.

That’s the first thing you should know about karaoke in Japan – we’re not talking about getting up on stage in a bar, in front of strangers. Most karaoke venues, known as boxes, consist of private rooms of various sizes, which you can rent out with friends.

While in Hiroshima on a high school exchange, my host family took me to one of these establishments. Showing me how it was done, my host father – a serious businessman, who lived and worked in a different city during the week – punched the Eagles classic Hotel California into the machine.

Getty Images Karaoke rooms in Japan even come with tambourines, to maximise the music appreciation.

He proceeded to deliver a full-volume, word-perfect rendition. I was mesmerised by the transformation.

On subsequent visits to Japan and its karaoke venues throughout the years, I’ve come to understand vocal ability is irrelevant. The passion of the performer is what really counts.

Once you stop being so self-conscious about what you sound like, you can experience Japan’s favourite pastime as it was intended – as a way to release stress, and express yourself.

Karaoke boxes can be found all over Japan – look out for major chains like Big Echo and Karaoke-kan. To book a room, you go up to reception and tell them the size of your group and how long you want to stay. You usually pay per person per half-hour, but it can work out better to go for the “free time” option, which includes a set number of hours for a fixed price.

You can also order food and drinks. Some venues offer an unlimited drinks package, known as “nomihoudai” (all you can drink). Or you can order in your room – there’s usually a telephone that connects to reception. They’ll ring to let you know when your time is nearly up, too.

The way of the microphone: Karaoke dos and don’ts

As we’ve established, the excuse “but I can’t sing” is not a valid one when it comes to karaoke. However, there is some etiquette to be aware of.

Don’t hog the machine

Karaoke is addictive. Once you’re hooked, you’ll start to listen to all music with a critical ear, mentally compiling lists of karaoke-worthy tunes. But it’s important not to get carried away, and when you’re in the karaoke room, you should avoid queueing up multiple songs in a row. Encourage other members of your group to have their time in the spotlight, before you launch into your next number.

Do show your support

When someone has the mic, you should treat their performance with the same level of enthusiasm as if you were at a Harry Styles concert. Clap, cheer, shake a tambourine – yes, some karaoke venues provide percussive instruments to elevate the experience.

Don’t get your camera out

Much like the transient beauty of the cherry blossom, karaoke should only exist in the moment, with nothing but memories of past performances left swirling around in your mind. So don’t feel the need to document the night – and it goes without saying that non-consensual karaoke footage should never be shared on social media.

Do read the room

Song selection is key. And as much as you’re encouraged to sing your heart out, it’s worth taking a hot minute to consider whether your companions will really enjoy sitting through the 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s All Too Well.

What's your karaoke song? Let us know in the comments.