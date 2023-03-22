Elang Private Residence, Bawah Reserve, Indonesia: The private resort in Indonesia can be all yours for just $40,000 a night

Since the start of the pandemic, private luxury getaways have been growing in popularity, particularly among high net-worth individuals, who can most likely afford the tariffs that go with them.

Elang Private Residence is a new option, an island experience for one-party bookings, at Bawah Reserve, an already fabulous resort in the remote Anambas Islands Regency of Indonesia, which lies between Malaysia and Borneo.

Expensive it may be – Elang Private Residence starts at about $40,000 a night – but sleeping up to 14, with full board, daily spa treatments, laundry, in-room minibar and a host of land and water-based activities included, it could be an option for those once-in-a-lifetime major milestone celebrations for groups of family and friends. (The rest of us can still dream.)

Featuring six cliffside accommodation "lodges", Elang Private Residence comes with its own two restaurants and bar, a spa, an activities lawn and tennis court as well as an infinity pool filled by the ocean tides.

Guests of Elang also have all-inclusive access to everything on Bawah Reserve's main island (one of six), a three-minute boat ride or 10-minute kayak away, including its two restaurants, two bars, two spas and beaches.

Singaporean Architect Sim Boon Yang of Eco-ID Architects designed the property. Eco-ID is known for stunning resort properties such as the W, InterContinental, and under-construction So/, all in the Maldives. At Elang, he blended the natural environment with interiors using recycled natural materials, bamboo, driftwood, and hand-cut stone.

Interiors feature traditional hand-woven panelling and carvings by artisans from Java while the clubhouse and restaurants also take cues from traditional Indonesian culture.

The private resort's executive chef, the award-winning North American Michael Pataran, tailors menus to each group's culinary desires, using local ingredients, some of which are grown in Bawah's permaculture gardens.The Kayu (meaning "wood") Spa pays homage to the native trees growing on the island and is set in a restored joglo-a, a traditional Javanese house.

The daily treatments are also tailored to each guest's needs, from skin to emotional rejuvenation, using local and organic ingredients such as coconut oil, aloe vera and island spices.

There's also daily meditation, yoga or Pilates on a platform protruding into the ocean.Other activities include exploring nearby islands, beaches and forest by paddleboarding, kayaking, sailing, snorkelling and or diving.

On land, there's hiking, tennis, croquet, birdwatching and star-gazing. Just ask your butler to set it up for you.

Bawah Reserve is only accessible via private seaplane from Singapore and Batam, Indonesia which comes with an extra price tag. A round trip from Batam to Bawah costs US$800 (NZ$1300) per person, or if coming from Singapore, a trip transport package involving a chauffeur pick up costs US$950. See bawahreserve.com

- traveller.com.au