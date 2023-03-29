Bali hi! Air New Zealand resumes flights to Indonesian tourist hotspot

From $50 beachfront escapes to Bali bargains — here's where Kiwis can make their money go further in 2023 (video published January 2023).

For the first time in three years, New Zealand will have a direct flight to the holiday island of Bali.

Air New Zealand is resuming flights to the Indonesian hotspot on Wednesday when Flight NZ64 takes off from Auckland at midday.

The national carrier will use a 787-9 Dreamliner on the route and will initially fly three times a week to Denpasar. That will increase to five during the winter and school holiday period between June 26 and July 30.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said the route was one of the most popular for Kiwis before the Covid-19 pandemic, with 17,000 passengers in 2019.

”It’s fantastic to be back flying non-stop services to Bali, a destination that suits every type of traveller – whether its customers keen to escape the cold to the tropical beaches, families keen for adventure or couples looking for a romantic, peaceful getaway,” said Geraghty.

For the first time in three years, New Zealand will have a direct flight to the holiday island of Bali.

“This is the last of all our international and seasonal routes to get up and running again post Covid, so this certainly shows we are bouncing back.”

The seasonal flights will end on October 27.