Tourists behaving badly in Bali: 6 mistakes to avoid on your trip

With the return of direct flights to Bali, it just got easier for Kiwis to plan a trip to the Indonesian hotspot.

Catering to travellers of all budgets, with a wide range of experiences on offer, it’s easy to see why the island was this year named the second-most popular destination in the world in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

As tourism accounts for more than 60% of the island’s economy, Balinese people are known for being welcoming and tolerant of visitors. But sometimes, cases of tourists behaving badly in Bali hit headlines, prompting pleas for foreigners to respect the island’s customs and traditions.

Here are some things to be mindful of when you visit.

123rf You’re never far from a temple in Bali.

Avoid using your left hand

In Indonesia, as in other parts of Asia, the left hand is traditionally used for cleaning oneself after using the toilet, so is considered unclean.

The right hand – known as the “sweet hand” – is preferred for eating, shaking hands, or transactions.

Never touch someone’s head

The Balinese believe a person’s soul resides in their head, making it the most sacred part of the body. For this reason, it’s offensive to touch someone on the head – even playfully ruffling the hair of a child is inappropriate.

On the flip side, feet are considered the most impure part of the body, so it’s impolite to show your soles, or use your feet to nudge someone or gesture towards something.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Pay attention to the temple signs.

Don’t forget your sarong

When visiting temples in Bali, both men and women are required to wear a sarong that covers their legs below the knee.

Even if you’re already wearing a long skirt or pants, it’s still customary to wear one. You can bring your own, or they are usually available to rent at the temple entrance for a small fee.

You may also be given a sash to wear around your waist. This is called a selendang, and is believed to act as a reminder of the upper world and lower world, by dividing the body into two.

It’s also a good idea to wear a shirt that covers your shoulders when visiting a temple.

Don’t enter temples if you’re bleeding

One rule that might surprise visitors is that you shouldn’t enter a temple if you’re actively bleeding – including if you’re menstruating. This is because blood is associated with negative energy, which should not be brought into the sacred space of the temple.

Don’t be offended if you’re asked if you’re on your period before entering. Pregnant women and those who have given birth within the past six weeks are also not allowed to enter.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Take care not to disturb the daily offerings.

Try not to disturb offerings

All over Bali, you’ll see little woven baskets containing flowers, fruit, sweets and other items. These offerings are known as “canang sari”, and are presented every morning to give thanks to the gods.

Be careful not to step or drive over them – especially if the incense stick is still burning. Later in the day, it’s less of a problem, as the offering has done its job and will soon be swept up and thrown away.

Offerings found in temples are slightly different – you shouldn’t touch or rearrange them, as they may be waiting for a priest to bless them.

iSTOCK It’s important to follow the scooter rules.

Don’t abuse the motorbike rules

Many tourists are quick to jump on one of Bali’s ubiquitous scooters and motorbikes, as an easy and economical way of getting around the island. But a spate of incidents of motorbike misuse has led Bali’s governor to propose a ban on tourists renting them.

To legally ride one, you’re required to have an international driving permit. You must also wear a helmet. If you are caught breaking these rules, you may be hit with a fine.

