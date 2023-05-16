Why your next trip to Japan might be about to get more expensive

If you’ve ever planned a trip to Japan, you’re probably familiar with the Japan Rail Pass.

This handy ticket offers tourists unlimited travel on Japan Rail (JR) trains, most crucially including the high-speed bullet trains (shinkansen) which cover most of the country, connecting all the main cities.

For those wanting to visit multiple cities, the JR Pass has traditionally provided great value for money. The cheapest option – which is valid for seven consecutive days, travelling in an ordinary car – currently costs 29,650 yen (NZ$350).

When purchased as individual tickets, a return trip from Tokyo to Kyoto on the bullet train costs around 28,000 yen. By the time you’ve added on the Narita Express train from Narita Airport to Tokyo (which would normally cost from 3070 yen, but is included in the JR Pass), you’ve already saved money.

There are also 14-day and 21-day options, as well as the option to upgrade your travel to a green car, the equivalent of first class.

iStock Japan’s famous bullet trains are included in the JR Pass.

However, a major change is being made to the price of the JR Pass this year that will leave many travellers wondering if it’s still worth it.

How much will the Japan Rail Pass cost?

The JR Group has announced that from October, it intends to raise the price of the JR Pass.

The price of an ordinary seven-day pass will increase to 50,000 yen (NZ$590)– a whopping 69% price hike. A 14-day pass will increase from 47,250 yen to 80,000 yen, and a 21-day pass from 60,450 yen to 100,000 yen.

Passes for travel in the green cars will go up by even more. A green seven-day pass will increase from 39,600 yen to 70,000 yen, a 14-day pass from 64,120 yen to 110,000 yen and a 21-day pass from 83,390 yen to 140,000 yen.

Is it still worth it?

As with the current JR Pass, it will depend on the length of your trip, and where you want to go in Japan.

With the new pricing, you’ll have to do lot more travel to make it worth it. Based on the current prices of individual bullet train tickets, you would have to at least be planning to travel from Tokyo to Fukuoka and back to pay off the seven-day pass.

But the Japan Times reports the new JR Pass is set to come with bonus perks, such as access to special discounts and services. The current pass offers reduced rates on some hotels.

ALAN GRANVILLE/Stuff Bullet trains are the fastest way to get around Japan.

Another new feature is that pass-holders will have the ability to upgrade (though presumably for an additional cost) to the Nozomi and Mizuho trains – the fastest bullet trains, which have fewer stops. Currently, you can’t ride on these trains with the JR Pass.

Many travellers also like the ease of use and flexibility the JR Pass offers, compared to purchasing individual train tickets.

What are the alternatives?

While it's the go-to option, the JR Pass isn’t the only choice for tourists wanting to travel around Japan.

If you’re willing to stray from the well-trodden tourist route of Tokyo to Kyoto, there are several regional rail passes available which offer unlimited train travel in a particular region. For example, the JR East passes, which are designed for travel in the central, eastern and northeastern parts of Japan, or the Hokuriku Arch Pass, which covers travel between Tokyo and Kansai via the lesser-travelled Hokuriku region.

Highway buses are another option for inter-city travel. Willer Express offers a Japan Bus Pass for tourists, which can be used on overnight and daytime long-distance buses, starting from 10,200 yen for a pass covering three non-consecutive days of travel. While much slower, this can be a very cost-effective option – particularly if you opt for an overnight bus, which means you save on accommodation, too.

Finally, domestic flights are an option – and are often much cheaper than the bullet trains. However, you’ll also have to take into account the cost of travel to the airports.

How can I get the JR Pass?

Currently, travellers are able to purchase the JR Pass from authorised resellers (either online, or via a travel agency in their home countries) up to three months before their trip. You receive a voucher, which on arrival in Japan you exchange for the actual pass at a JR office.

It’s also possible to purchase the JR Pass through the official JR website, though it’s about 10% more expensive than doing it via a reseller – and you can only do it up to one month before your start date. But an advantage of purchasing it this way is you can make seat reservations online, rather than having to do it in person at a JR office.

The JR Group is yet to confirm an exact date for when the new prices will come into effect, so it’s still unclear how this will affect travellers wanting to purchase the JR Pass in advance – and for how long they will be able to make the most of the current lower prices.

Have you ever used the JR Pass when travelling in Japan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.