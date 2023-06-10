Six underrated highlights of Singapore most visitors miss

With a short stopover in Singapore, you can pack enough in to feel like you’re getting an extra holiday (video published June 2019).

Visited Universal Studios on Sentosa island? Eaten your way through Newton Food Centre? If you think you’ve seen all there is to the small city-state of Singapore, here are some places that might surprise you.

Labrador Park

Despite its proximity to Sentosa Island, the 22-hectare Labrador Park was once Singapore’s smallest and least-frequented nature reserve. Popular during the pandemic as residents sought to discover off-the-beaten-track places, it’s set to become much bigger. Newly constructed walkways and mapped trails will expand Labrador Nature Reserve to cover 100 hectares in the near future.

123rf The Berlayer Point Lighthouse in Labrador Nature Reserve. Built in 1930, this lighthouse acts as the port side navigation guide for ships approaching the channel.

Surrounded by dense jungle thickets and birdsong is Villa Samadhi, a hotel that’s stayed under the radar. Opened in 2017, the 1920s black-and-white building has undergone various incarnations in its lifetime – first as a British garrison, then a halfway house for wayward boys and later, a day spa. Inside, an eclectic mix of furniture from different eras and countries in the Far East transports guests into a bygone era – like a scene in a Somerset Maugham novel.

The Mill

Jalan Kilang in Bukit Merah is better known among Singaporeans as the car-showroom street but a building made up of two all-black towers gives out-of-town design aficionados a good reason to drop by. The Mill, named after a consortium of four design firms located here, houses a community of creatives. Both towers have been designed by two architectural firms in an art deco-slash-gothic style reminiscent of Batman’s fictional home, Gotham City.

SUPPLIED The Gotham City-like design hub The Mill.

Besides the design firms, the building houses retail tenants such as homegrown fashion label Kevin Seah, which also offers tailoring for men. Graffiti artist Cyril Kongo also has a studio here. With the exception of Alchemist, a coffee bar, most tenants prefer visits to be made by appointment.

Hell’s Museum

A generation of Singaporeans grew up traumatised by sculptures of people being sawn in half or dunked into vats of boiling oil. These graphic dioramas at the 10 courts of Hell at Haw Par Villa, an open-air Asian cultural park in southwestern Singapore, were the park’s most popular exhibits during its heyday in the 1970s and ’80s. They are based on Taoist teachings and depict the gruesome punishments in the afterlife for wrongdoings before death.

SUPPLIED Haw Par Villaâs Hell Museum, where graphic dioramas might give you nightmares.

Opened in 1937, Haw Par Villa had faded into obscurity but a new operator has given it a fresh lease on life. Hell Museum opened in October 2021, with the 10 Courts as the centrepiece (since they have always been the main attraction). Spanning more than 3700 square metres, Hell Museum also explores myths and customs surrounding death across many cultures and religions.

Wessex Estate

Also in southwestern Singapore is One-North, an enclave for high-tech and biomedical and companies. Nestled within, and in sharp contrast to its glass-and-concrete veneer, is Wessex Estate, a leafy space of black-and-whites (old colonial houses) built in the 1930s and ’40s to house officers from the British Armed Forces. These state-owned properties are now leased to expats and artists; the latter open their studios to visitors on selected dates in an initiative named Artwalk@Essex, although some artists will allow ad-hoc visits by appointment.

But the biggest attraction here is Colbar, an eatery housed in an extended wooden shed which first opened in 1953 as a canteen for the British army, 15 minutes’ walk away. In 2003 – to make way for the construction of an expressway – Colbar was dismantled and relocated with its wooden beams and Formica-topped tables to its current location. Besides residents in the estate, Colbar also draws baby boomers and Gen-Y-ers from across the island for its old-school Western fusion dishes such as Hainanese pork chops: battered, fried pork chops drenched in a sweet and sour sauce. Like the neighbourhood that surrounds it, Colbar offers nostalgia-lovers a quiet respite from the concrete jungle that characterises Singapore.

Cluny Court

Tourists usually enter the Botanic Gardens from the Orchard Road side. As a result, visitors to the Unesco World Heritage Site are likely to miss Cluny Court, just a three-minute walk from the Bukit Timah gate of Botanic Gardens.

Built in 1928, the heritage shophouse now houses a collection of 48 businesses, boutiques, restaurants and artisanal cafes after it was restored and reopened in 2005. There are many all-day brunch options, homegrown fashion labels such as Rye and The Missing Piece and laid back, boho vibes – it’s a popular hangout for residents of the affluent neighbourhood.

SUPPLIED A house at Kampong Lorong Buangkok, built in 1956 and the last traditional Malay village on Singaporeâs mainland.

Kampong Lorong Buangkok

A house at Kampong Lorong Buangkok, built in 1956 and the last traditional Malay village on Singapore’s mainland.

For a look at life in Singapore in the 1960s, head to a “kampong” in the northeast. Kampong Lorong Buangkok, built in 1956, is the last traditional Malay village on Singapore’s mainland (kampongs were a common sight in Singapore until the 1970s). Here, 25 single-storey wooden houses are scattered over three hectares of land. Free-range chickens scratch at dirt while community cats take shelter under zinc roofs. Power cables hang overhead. Living in the houses, most of which are equipped with mod cons like air conditioning, are the descendants of families who have been here for the past 60 years.

Let’s Go Tour Singapore, a local travel company that offers guided tours in the kampong, can give visitors access to the houses. You may even run into the owner of the estate, who inherited it from her father. Over the years, Sng Mui Hong, now in her 70s, has resisted the offers of developers to purchase the land – valued to be S$200 million (NZ$244 million).

- traveller.com.au