The best things to see, eat, do, and discover in Japan

Planning your first trip to Japan? Here are all the must-dos, must-sees, and must-eats.

From ancient traditions to cutting-edge innovation, Japan offers an extraordinary diversity of experiences that cater to every kind of traveller.

Discover a breathtaking landscape ranging from the iconic cherry blossoms in spring to the majestic Mt Fuji, Japan's highest peak. Immerse yourself in the contrast between modern cities like Tokyo and the serene tranquillity of historic temples nestled in the countryside. And prepare your taste buds for a culinary adventure like no other.

Here's a step-by-step guide to planning your dream trip to Japan.

SUPPLIED You can't leave Japan without experiencing an onsen (hot spring), and there are plenty of overnight ryokan getaways that offer couples their own private bath.

1. Decide where to go and at what time of year

There's more to see in Japan than the bustling metropolis of Tokyo – and it'll all depend on what time of year you go

Spring: As the snow melts away, visitors flock to watch Japan's famous cherry blossoms blanket the country in shades of pink and white. Kyoto's Maruyama Park, Nara's Mt Yoshino, and Aomori's Hirosaki Castle Park are among the most popular spots to witness these blooms.

Summer: By summer, Kyoto's streets come alive for the Gion Matsuri festival with parades and traditional performances. Summer festivals are found all throughout Japan during the summer months. For sun and sand, visit Okinawa's pristine beaches which offer excellent snorkelling and diving opportunities. For some respite from the heat, head north to Hokkaido Prefecture to see the captivating lavender fields of Furano.

Autumn: Japan's maple trees paint gardens and mountain sides with shades of red and gold throughout autumn. Nagano Prefecture and the Tohoku region are lovely to visit to experience Japan's colourful autumnal scenery, while Nikko's Toshogu Shrine and Kyoto's Kiyomizu-dera Temple, nestled among the trees, are perfect spots to witness the changing colours of the leaves.

Winter: Hokkaido's ski resorts are a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts, offering world-renowned ski slopes. Another classic winter activity is visiting the hot springs of Nagano's Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park, a unique sight where snow monkeys warm themselves in the natural hot springs.

Supplied The majestic Mount Fuji is Japan's highest peak.

2. Choose your activities

Japan has something for everyone, so the places you go and activities you do will depend on the kind of trip you're looking for:

Solo adventuring: With Japan's state-of-the-art public transport system, solo travel is easy. You could join a tour and hike up Mt Fuji or go river rafting through a stunning gorge in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture.

Romantic getaway: You can't leave Japan without experiencing an onsen (hot spring), and there are plenty of overnight ryokan getaways that offer couples their own private bath. Experience sunsets over the Tokyo skyline with a dinner cruise on a scenic yakatabune pleasure boat, decorated with lights and lanterns.

Culture and tradition: Japan is steeped in rich history, mesmerising art, and beautiful cultural displays. There are dozens of different museums and experiences throughout the country for art lovers – if you're hoping to try your hand at things like porcelain painting, pottery repair, calligraphy or more.

Family time: Make the kids' dreams come true at Tokyo Disney Resort, or take them for a ride on a high speed bullet train. Japan's many picturesque castles and temples are also great cultural experiences for the whole family.

SUPPLIED Another classic winter activity is visiting the hot springs of Nagano's Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park, a unique sight where snow monkeys warm themselves in the natural hot springs.

3. Know where to stay

Japan offers a myriad of different accommodation options to suit different styles, amenities and budgets.

Luxury resorts and hotels: Japan's biggest cities offer some of its finest accommodation options, perfect for those looking for a deluxe stay. Here's a breakdown of some of the country's most luxurious accommodation options.

Heritage and temple stays: Japan is one of the few countries where you can stay in a castle, a forest temple or a traditional ryokan in a heritage town, giving the opportunity to explore and appreciate its rich history and culture. Here are some of the different options for a heritage stay like no other.

Budget stays: If you're not able to splash out on accommodation, fear not – there are plenty of creative ways to spend the night in Japan without breaking the bank, including Japan's ubiquitous capsule hotels. Here's an overview of some typical budget options in Japan.

Supplied In Japan, prepare your taste buds for a culinary adventure like no other.

4. Find out the best way to get around

Japan is known for its shinkansen (bullet trains), which are some of the fastest in the world. Not only will you get a thrilling (yet smooth) high-speed ride, but you'll also get from city to city in record time – from Tokyo, it's around 2 hours 15 minutes to Kyoto, 2 hours 45 minutes to Osaka, just over 4 hours to Hokkaido and just under 4 hours to Hiroshima. If you would prefer to travel by air, regular flights between key cities offer easy connections across the country within a couple of hours.

If you'd prefer to take the scenic route and spend a bit more time stopping along the way, consider renting a car to get around Japan – hiring a car gives you the luxury of being able to see things you'd otherwise miss, such as the spectacular Tsunoshima Bridge in Yamaguchi Prefecture or Nikko's Irohazaka winding roads.

For more information on travel to Japan, visit www.japan.travel/en/au