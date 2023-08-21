I quit my job in Auckland to cycle Asia. Here's what it's been like

It rained the morning my partner and I left New Zealand, as it had every day for months. As I write this, we’re closing in on 100 days abroad, and the rain back home still shows no sign of stopping.

I’m not saying Tāmaki Makaurau’s awful 2023 – first the Auckland Anniversary floods, then a cyclone, then unrelenting sogginess for months on end – was the reason I decided to skip the country, but when I see yet another news story about flooding or a new storm warning rolls in, I feel like I left town at a good time.

My partner and I first started talking about packing it all in to do some long-term travel in 2019. Neither of us had done an OE, we’d been working and saving non-stop since graduating from university, and we were both chafing to see the big wide world.

Unfortunately for us (and everyone else), the pandemic hit shortly after. Instead of packing our bags, we hunkered down in Auckland. We bought a house, planted a vegetable garden, adopted a cat. Years went by, borders reopened and more and more of our friends started jetting off – some moving overseas for new jobs, others returning to their homelands. One day we looked around and realised that if we wanted to make a move, there was no time like the present. Stuff it, we thought, let’s just go.

ANNA LOREN/Supplied The famous Hanoi Train Street.

We sketched out a plan: to first spend three months in Asia, making our way across Japan, South Korea and Vietnam by bike and train, before heading to Europe. This way, we reasoned, we’d be able to get from A to B on the cheap.

The biggest downside, for me, was the lack of packing space – when you’re on a bike, you’re travelling light. I jettisoned most of my toiletries and folded up just a few outfits to take. We put our house up for rent and put our belongings into storage. (For those wondering, the cat, who belonged to my mum originally, is once again living her best life back at her place.)

Quitting my job was an emotional ordeal. I’d been with Stuff, in a variety of roles, for 10 years, and I adored my job and my team. Saying goodbye to my niece, who I love more than life, was even harder – especially because I didn’t, and still don’t, know when we’ll return to Aotearoa. (We have enough savings left to travel for a few months yet, before deciding where we’d like to live permanently.)

ANNA LOREN/Supplied Anna feeding deer In Nara, Japan.

It was worth it, though, to see the sun gleaming off the golden pavilion in Kyoto, to pat the soft ears of the sacred deer in Nara, to eat the best banh mi of my life from a roadside stall in Hoi An. In Japan, we biked one of the world’s most beautiful cycling routes, soaring high above the sea on a series of purpose-built bridges. We pedalled the length of South Korea, traversing mountain passes, following the river north. In Vietnam, we skirted around rice paddies, braking to let herds of water buffalo cross.

In just a few short months, I’ve seen things and had experiences that have changed me forever. I’ve ridden a cable car over a sputtering sulphur field. I’ve stood in the demilitarised zone, looking across the border into North Korea. I’ve whizzed through a mountain village where the dirt roads are lined with drying corn and children gather outside their huts, hands outstretched for high-fives.

ANNA LOREN/Supplied Anna Loren cycling in Korea.

I’m writing this from Cardiff, but in a couple of days we’ll fly to Portugal, before making our way through Spain and France – solely by trains and buses, because after our efforts in Asia I’d seen enough of my bike to last me for years. Surprisingly, the hardest part wasn’t the actual cycling, but the admin and stress involved in transporting it in its bag on trains and planes. I got £150 (NZ$320) for it at a secondhand shop in London, which I used to buy a large backpack – meaning I was finally able to treat myself to a few new clothes.

I don’t have any regrets about this adventure, but sometimes I get anxious about the future. Where will we settle? Will our savings run out faster than we expected? When that happens, I just tell myself the worst that can happen is we have to move back to Auckland and get jobs again. Really, that’s not a bad outcome in the scheme of things – as long as the rain eventually stops.