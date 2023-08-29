The country that didn't want you to visit has changed its mind

When the small Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan decided to reopen to the world following Covid-19 restrictions, it slapped a substantial tax on tourists keen to visit – a US$200 (NZ$340) daily charge.

That was a big increase from the previous US$65. But with visitor numbers struggling to rebound, the government has now had a change of heart, slashing the ‘Sustainable Development Fee” charge in half to US$100.

The country has always been seen as a poster child for sustainable tourism. But Bhutan is looking to find a balance between boosting its economy and avoiding overtourism.

In a statement to Reuters, officials said the fee reduction “is in view of the important role of the tourism sector in generating employment, earning foreign exchange and in boosting overall economic growth".

The “high-value, low-volume” tourism model has been in contrast to some of its neighbours.

From just 300 visitors when it opened to the world in 1974, Bhutan welcomed 315,600 in 2019 before the pandemic. This year, 56,000 tourists have visited the country with the vast majority from India, whose citizens pay a reduced fee of 1200 rupees (NZ$24.50) a day, reports Reuters.

Those who can afford a trip can look forward to hiking through a network of pristine national parks, soaking up the Buddhist culture in well-preserved traditional villages, visiting intricate temples clinging to bare cliffs, and generally experiencing daily life in a country that measures its wealth and prosperity through a national happiness index rather than its gross domestic product (GDP).

Bhutan is one of many countries and cities which charge tourists for visiting. Many are one-off fees or added to air fares or hotel room bookings.

Here in New Zealand, there’s a one-off International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy $35 fee for many non-Australian visitors. Japan adds a charge of 1000 yen ($11.50) onto fares departing the country, while the Czech capital of Prague adds CZK50, or roughly NZ$3.75, per person, per night, for up to 60 nights.

From next year, visitors to Bali will need to pay 150,000 rupiah on arrival, that’s just over $15.