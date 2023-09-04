Japanese resort offers floating karaoke experience at sea

If the thought of singing in public fills you with fear, a resort in Japan – the home of karaoke – has come up with a unique solution.

Hoshino Resorts is this week launching a “karaoke on the sea” experience at its Risonare Atami property in the coastal city of Atami, a popular hot spring destination in Shizuoka Prefecture.

“Sing freely on the sea while feeling the autumn breeze,” the resort’s website describes.

The experience will see up to four guests floated out into the waters of Sagami Bay in a large wooden tub equipped with microphones and a sound system, as well as other karaoke-enhancing accessories like tambourines and maracas.

It will take 30 minutes to reach the secluded singing spot, with guests able to enjoy an hour of karaoke. With no one but your floating companions and the fish to hear your attempts at an Adele impression, there’ll be no need to worry about stage fright.

A bottle of Champagne is included in the 40,000 yen (NZ$460) price, but for an extra 15,000 yen, guests can add on a bougie snack to nibble in between belting out their favourite tunes – bruschetta with ricotta cheese and caviar.

Supplied Guests can add on a caviar snack to enjoy in between songs.

The resort will be offering “karaoke on the sea” sessions on Monday afternoons from September 4 to November 27.

Keen for another unique karaoke option? Head to Tokyo Dome City where you can experience the world’s first Ferris wheel with karaoke – the Big O features eight karaoke gondolas, so you can take your singing skills to new heights.