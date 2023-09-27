Watch: Inside China's 'eerie but magical' abandoned theme park

The park is located in the Anhui province of China and is rumoured to have been abandoned since 2019 (language warning on video)

There are no worries about queues at this abandoned theme park as an explorer and his team trek through the ghost rides and empty grounds.

Bob Thissen, 34, recorded his journey through the barren attraction, exploring the different themed areas of the park, which included space, dinosaur, Indian, western, and ancient civilisation areas.

The urban explorer from the Netherlands said the park had “an eerie but magical” vibe, with the huge roller-coasters slowly being reclaimed by nature.

Thissen explained: "It was still in pretty good shape, but you can see how fast places decay and get overgrown when there's no human presence.

Caters News/BOB THISSEN/AP One of the roller-coasters which is being reclaimed by nature.

"There were already trees growing through the roller-coaster.

"It was a massive park with many different themes; it also included an amusement park with many rides, including some big roller-coasters.

"The exteriors were amazing and well-made. The park is pretty new; it opened in the mid-2000s, so it's pretty modern with a lot of virtual and VR rides.

Caters News/BOB THISSEN/AP The abandoned park has many themed areas.

“According to many websites, it's still open. It's probably closed because of high competition among theme parks and the pandemic. The last reviews are from very early 2019. The chain of this theme park has a lot of theme parks, even nearby.

"On another website, it says it's closed for renovation and upgrades, but no work has been done."

Caters News/BOB THISSEN/AP The park has a section dedicated to dinosaurs.

- Caters News via AP