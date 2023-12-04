Unveiling Hong Kong’s natural gems

When people think of Hong Kong, they tend to imagine a bustling metropolis where traditional Western and Eastern cultures meet – full of street food and shopping. But a map of the wider Hong Kong region reveals it is also abundant with parks, islands and glorious beaches.

So, for your next outdoor adventure holiday, say goodbye to New Zealand and say hello to Hong Kong's natural beauty. These are some of the top gems you'll find:

SUPPLIED Lau Shui Heung Reservoir.

The sights

Start your trip to Hong Kong by soaking in some of its top sightseeing attractions – and get your social media snaps off to a strong start.

Victoria Peak is your first port of call, commonly called 'The Peak'. At 500m tall, it's the highest point on Hong Kong Island offering a stunning aerial view of the cityscape, accessible via the revamped historic Peak Tram (an attraction in its own right).

SUPPLIED Ngong Ping 360 cable car and Big Buddha.

Then head west to Ngong Ping, on Lantau Island. Here you'll see the modern, natural and cultural come together, starting with the 5.7 km Ngong Ping 360 cable car, moving through the Ngong Ping village, and culminating at Po Lin Monastery and the Big Buddha where you'll learn more about Hong Kong's traditions and culture.

SUPPLIED Mudflats at Ha Pak Nai.

Finally, come back to Earth – right down to the water – to find Pak Nai, a serene mangrove wetland famous for its biodiversity. This picturesque destination consists of Sheung Pak Nai, where you can explore tranquil villages and enjoy Hong Kong snacks by the Ap Tsai Hang stream; and Ha Pak Nai, Hong Kong's most popular romantic sunset spot, where from the mudflats you can watch the magnificent colours of the sunset reflected on the water.

SUPPLIED Tai Mo Shan is the tallest peak in the entire region.

The trails and parks

Hong Kong is surrounded by dramatic hills and coastal wetlands, making it an awesome place to lace up your hiking boots and embrace nature.

Easily accessible from the city, Dragon's Back is one of Hong Kong's most popular hikes. At the summit of Shek O Peak, marvel at the stunning views of Southern Hong Kong Island and its shoreline.

For the perfect blend of urban and natural beauty, take a captivating stroll from Pok Fu Lam to The Peak. The walk takes you through one of the world's most expensive residential areas, before passing through Pok Fu Lam reservoir, abundant with butterflies. It then takes you up to Lugard Road lookout, where you can admire the breathtaking skyline of Hong Kong.

If you're visiting in winter, Tai Lam Country Park should be at the top of your list; the Sweet Gum Woods here turn a dazzling, fantasy-esque red and gold during the colder months. Or, head up to Tai Lam Chung Reservoir any time of year, finding temples, streams and wildlife along the way.

Want to get above the clouds again? Tai Mo Shan is the tallest peak in the entire region, and renowned as the city's most 'misty area' – it gets a lot of low cloud, which offers the budding adventurer an opportunity for some pretty dramatic photos.

Our final recommendation is Lau Shui Heung and Hok Tau Reservoirs, located near Pat Sin Leng Country Park, in the northeast New Territories. These two lakes are connected by a short hike, allowing you to visit both in one go. Keep an eye out for butterflies and rare dragonflies on your trek, not to mention the giant natural mirror which is Lau Shui Heung Reservoir itself.

SUPPLIED Hap Mun Bay Beach.

The beaches

Hong Kong has no shortage of golden beaches, with a variety of both sheltered waters for swimming, and options for surfing, kayaking and laying about in the sun.

Located in the tranquil Shek O Village on the southern part of Hong Kong Island, Shek O Beach is a popular destination for its pristine white sand. Its good water quality makes it perfect for swimmers and sightseers seeking a refreshing summer splash.

Cheung Sha Beach is the longest in the region, 3km of powdery white sands and clear blue water – replete with kayak or stand-up paddleboard hire, restaurants and glamping sites to make sure you're taken care of.

On the south side of Hong Kong Island just a half hour drive from the city, Repulse Bay Beach has grown into a local and tourist favourite, with tons of space to enjoy the water without jostling for a spot, and a large shopping centre nearby if you get hungry.

Stanley Main Beach is another relaxing spot just south of Repulse Bay, offering captivating seaside views, beautiful architecture, street markets and waterfront dining. The beach provides easy access, amenities like barbecue pits and showers, and hosts Hong Kong's annual Dragon Boat Championships, a vibrant event showcasing colourful watercrafts.

Want something more tucked away? Head to Sharp Island to find Hap Mun Bay Beach, only accessible by boat or kayak (which you can hire from Sai Kung Town pier). This is a local hotspot, with city-dwellers flocking here on sunny days for the white sand and sparkling clear water.

SUPPLIED The Ung Kong Group consists of Bluff Island,Wang Chau and Basalt Island.

The islands

When you've acquired a taste for the islands, it's time to give them the spotlight!

Let's start closer to the city and work our way out. Just to the east of Sharp Island you'll find Kau Sai Chau, part of the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark geosite and the largest island off the Sai Kung Peninsula. Most people come here to enjoy the region's only public golf course, but head a little further south by sampan and you'll also find the charming Kau Sai Fishermen Village plus its 130-year-old temple. This is an excellent place to try seafood fresh from the ocean, and learn more about the history of the area.

SUPPLIED Kau Sai Fisherman Village.

Next we're moving further east to see the wider UNESCO geosite to spot some rare hexagonal volcanic rock formations, and hear the story of their formation. The Ninepin and Ung Kong Island groups are a feature of this place, as well as Tin Hau Temple on High Island.

Out west near Lantau Island, discover Cheung Chau, a small island known for its waterfront filled with fishing boats and seafood restaurants. With its sandy beaches and family-friendly hiking trail, it is an attractive escape from the bustling city life. The recent influx of younger people to the island has brought a demand for trendy cafes that blend with the island's timeless charms, like the 18th-century Pak Tai Temple and the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival.

SUPPLIED Tung Lung Chau Lighthouse.

The activities

Swimmers and hikers are well-covered so far, but what about cyclists and rock climbers?

Sha Tin to Tai Mei Tuk is a great flat cycle track to start with, taking you along Tolo Harbour to a relaxing sunset in Tai Mei Tuk.

For more of a challenge, consider Tuen Mun to Sha Tin – a 55 km track weaving through wetlands, parks, cultural sites and mountain vistas. It'll take you about six hours to complete, depending on how long you stop to appreciate the ancient temples, historic buildings and unique attractions.

Or, take yourself to the limit with a day of rock climbing on Tung Lung Chau, a historic fortress island with a variety of rock faces to try at all levels.

Ready to say hello to Hong Kong? Click here to discover more and plan your trip.