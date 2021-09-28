Thailand cuts quarantine to seven days ahead of November reopening

Thailand has agreed to halve its mandatory quarantine to seven days for fully vaccinated visitors starting next month, and will remove any isolation period for such travellers in 10 key provinces including Bangkok in November to help revive its tourism-dependent economy.

The country's main Covid-19 task force also approved the reopening of a variety of businesses and services, including theatres, sports venues and nail salons, as of October 1, when a nightly curfew in many parts of the country will be cut by one hour, according to spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin. The new curfew hours will be from 10pm to 4am.

The Southeast Asian nation previously delayed and adjusted its tourism-reopening programme several times due to low vaccination rates and concerns that the easing of rules would enable infections and hospitalisations to surge again.

The programme began in July in the resort island of Phuket, after a high number of vaccine doses were delivered and administered.

123RF The Marble Temple of Bangkok, Thailand. Before the pandemic in 2019, Thailand's tourism sector attracted nearly 40 million visitors annually.

The latest decisions by the virus panel, chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, are part of its "living with Covid" strategy to restart the economy, while maintaining infections at a level that doesn't overwhelm Thailand's health-care system.

The moves come after the pace of inoculations have been ramped up to major population and economic centres, with as many as 1 million doses administered daily in the past week.

Before the pandemic in 2019, Thailand's tourism sector attracted nearly 40 million visitors annually and generated about US$60 billion (NZ$85 billion) per year.

Various plans to ease restrictions on both domestic and international travel, as well as an array of businesses have been hampered by vaccine shortages and clusters of infections in markets and factories.