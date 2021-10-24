Global Village: Watching the year's most prestigious sumo tournament in Tokyo

With our borders closed, New Zealand feels more remote than ever, but we’re still part of the team of seven billion that is planet Earth. We may be confined to our little corner of the world for the time being, but we’re doing ourselves a disservice if we act like it no longer exists. In this series, we’ll shine a light on people around the globe doing things that make the world a better place. And of the places, experiences, traditional cultures and travel moments that have the power to surprise, delight and remind us just how lucky we all are to call this world home. Think of this as inspiration for when our borders finally open.

Watching the year's most prestigious basho (sumo tournament) in Tokyo's 11,000-seat Ryōgoku Kokugikan stadium, I'm discovering the revered Japanese sport is now dominated by massive men mountains from Mongolia.

Most Japanese teens don't have the intense self-discipline needed to be immersed in the sport, and joining the Mongolians enjoying yokozuna (Grand Champion) status are international contenders from Russia, Ukraine, Egypt and Georgia.

Before the basho, I notice novice rikishi (wrestlers) emerging from the nearby Ryōgoku subway station. Other more famous wrestlers arrive by taxi, extricating themselves from green Toyotas that visibly rise a few centimetres when they get out.

Brett Atkinson/Stuff The revered Japanese sport is now dominated by massive men from Mongolia.

Brett Atkinson/Stuff Souvenirs include fridge magnets and tiny plastic wrestlers.

Colourful kimono-like robes cascade over their mawashi, the sport's signature 10-metre-long loincloth belt, and intense game faces reinforce their singular commitment to a schedule of one bout per day across the tournament's 15 days.

Fridge magnets and tiny plastic wrestlers are options for souvenir hunters, and roadside eateries dish up bowls of chankonabe, the protein-rich stew that transforms sumo wannabes into sport's true heavyweights.

Seating around the compact doyhō (sumo ring) is reserved for sponsors, but even from my elevated seating the action is easy to observe.

Brett Atkinson/Stuff Famous wrestlers arrive by taxi.

Local fans fuelled on Asahi beer roll out banners supporting up and coming Japanese wrestler Endo, but the day's real star is Mongolian giant Hakuho. Packing his massive 1.92 metre frame with 155kg of strength, speed and guile, Hakuho has only lost once across the previous 12 days.

Following support bouts from 8am, the sport's elite Makuuchi division wrestlers make a choreographed entry at 4pm, rewarding fans who've been there all day, and also Tokyo businessmen coming along for the day's last two hours of action. With their arrival, consumption of beer and potent shōchū (Japanese vodka) cocktails surges exponentially across the arena.

Brett Atkinson/Stuff Wrestlers wear colourful robes over their signature loincloth.

As a purification ceremony, wrestlers cast salt into the ring before each bout, and when sport finally overtakes theatre and tradition, the action is both brutal and compelling. Different wrestlers showcase different techniques, with (relatively) smaller athletes relying on speed and agility, while larger leviathans count on their sheer bulk.

Brett Atkinson/Stuff Some larger athletes rely on their sheer bulk.

Winning wrestlers crash out of the ring microseconds after their defeated opponents, and some bouts soon become closely matched stalemates. Eventually the gyōji (referee) restarts these bouts, reposing the wrestlers like giant action figures to recreate the clinch right before the action was paused.

Five black-robed judges patrol the ring's perimeter, ready to harness video replays if they think the referee has made the wrong call. The referee also carries a ceremonial sword, and in earlier centuries would have committed seppuku (ritual suicide) with a much sharper version following a wrong decision.

Going up against Japanese-born Kotoshogiku, Hakuho fights in the day's last bout. Despite the 20kg weight advantage enjoyed by the 175kg Kotoshogiku, it's another easy win for the giant Mongolian, and he forces his opponent out of the doyhō after five seconds.

On days 14 and 15 of the basho he'll win just as easily, pushing his tournament record to 14-1, and continuing to assert his dominance as sumo's most-awarded yokozuna.

Brett Atkinson/Stuff Wrestlers can be forced out of the doyhō in seconds.

