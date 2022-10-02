Room review: Mamaka by Ovolo, Bali - a stylish hotel with one of the best rooftop views in Kuta

From massages in the jungle, to waterfall adventures - Kiwis Brook Sabin and Radha Engling explore their favourite town in Bali, Ubud. (First published in 2017)

The place

Someone quite clever once said that first impressions are key. Especially when you check into a hotel.

Get the sense of arrival right and all the other bits should fall into place.

They clearly got the message at Mamaka by Ovolo, an urban hotel in Bali’s Kuta/Legian neighbourhood. The first Ovolo property in Indonesia, and the first outside Hong Kong and Australia, Mamaka will give you all the feels when you arrive: instead of a welcome drink, a cute bar cart and an experienced mixologist arrive at your room to shake and stir you a cocktail of your choice. It’s a simple idea executed brilliantly.

The space

The owners have thrown large wads of cash – and love – at the six-storey building, a former hotel. As with all Ovolo properties, that involves dipping deeply into the colour, fun and irreverent play-books.

Supplied An old hotel has been transformed into this six-storey hotel with views across Kuta Beach’s golden sand.

The lobby is dominated by a 3D butterfly installation, which extends to the top floor. It’s the work of LA-based artist Punkmetender, and contrasts nicely with the suitably moody surfing images by Australian photographer Jason Childs that are artfully dotted throughout the hotel.

It’s certainly flashy, but in a good way, but also super chilled. I’d defy you not to wake up happy here.

The room

Supplied The Swagger Suite lives up to its name, with pops of colour and views to Kuta Beach across the road.

There are 191 rooms but, if you can, try to nab one of the top floor suites, named the Top Gun Suite or, the one I called home for two nights, The Swagger Suite. Not only do you get views of the ocean across the road but there’s also oodles of space.

The interiors are an exercise in slick maximalism – lots of colourful but comfortable furniture and touchy-feely textures. There’s a squishy sofa to curl up on, a kitchen island/desk that’s the perfect height for working at and sleek black-out blinds (can we all agree that flimsy curtains in a hotel room don’t cut it?)

The bathroom is as stylish you’d expect and the deep tub is especially welcome after a sweaty day’s exploring in 30-degree heat. It wouldn’t be an Ovolo property without the quirk, including toiletries inspired by songs – Wash this Way (hand-wash), Ain’t No Scrubs (body-wash) and Right Hair, Right Now (shampoo).

Supplied The bar cart comes to you when you check in at Mamaka by Ovolo in Kuta, Bali.

All suites come with a bar where you can whip up your own cocktails (recipes included). The complementary water, soft drinks and snacks are replenished daily, as is the jamu, a delicious Indonesian drink made from turmeric and ginger that not only tastes good, it also apparently does good things for your immunity. Should you wish to keep the healthy vibe going, there’s a yoga mat in each room.

The amenities

A 24-hour Wellness Zone (gym, to you and me) on the ground floor was occupied by sun-kissed, impossibly healthy looking guests every time I walked past. The hotel has also partnered with the Quiksilver Bali Surf Academy, so you can sign up for lessons with certified coaches, or hire one of the many surfboards lined up near the entrance.

The rooftop pool and bar has one of the best views in town, arcing across the ocean to the airport in the distance. Nab a cabana and rock out to the resident DJ (who clearly doesn’t like to sleep – she was back spinning the discs at breakfast the next day).

Handily, there’s a fully-stocked self-service laundry on the ground floor.

Supplied A pool with a view on the rooftop of Mamaka by Ovolo in Kuta Beach.

The food

Mamaka wins at the breakfast Olympics, with the most important meal of the day served at Street 32, which opens out onto the Kuta strip.

Watch surfers cross the road as you tuck into eggs bennie or a super healthy pitaya smoothie bowl, chocka with dragonfruit, pomegranate and almonds. If you want to go local, order the nasi goreng or soto ayam, an Indonesian take on chicken soup, featuring shredded chicken vermicelli, boiled egg and turmeric broth. You won’t regret either.

Executive Chef, Brit Ben Harrington, has worked for Gordon Ramsay so he knows what he’s doing. He also oversees the kitchen at the Kuta Social Club, the rooftop bar/eatery, which serves small plates such as grilled octopus and calamari as well as wood-fired pizzas. As good as the food at both places is, your eyes will naturally drift to the beach.

Supplied Breakfast at Street 32 comes with a side of people-watching.

Worth stepping out for

In this corner of Bali it’s all about epic surf breaks. Cross the road to smell the salty air and watch surfers take on the waves (or have a go yourself). Next to the beach there’s a market selling sarongs and souvenirs, and the Beachwalk Shopping Center is a five-minute walk away (with branches of Zara, Mango and a food hall on the top floor).

Worth staying in for

Harrington’s delicious food, the rooftop bar/pool and the staff, who are always in a good mood.

The highlight

The location, close to the beach and about 3km from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

The lowlight

Our first night was a Saturday, so the traffic/street was a little noisy, although not excessively so. But all was peaceful Sunday night.

The essentials

Rooms start at around NZ$160 dollars a night. See: ovolohotels.com/mamaka

