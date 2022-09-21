This former Singaporean police station is now a cool hotel with a view

Singapore is much more than a stopover, as Kiwis Brook Sabin and Radha Engling discover.

Indigo hits the sweet spot between paying respect to the past and simply indulging in pastiche.

CHECK IN

Situated in the old Katong police station (useful for telling taxi uncles), Indigo Hotel is in the heart of the old shophouses and colonial buildings in the bustling eastern neighbourhood of Katong, famous as the home of Singaporean laksa. Indigo is part of the IHG hotel group, but no two in the Indigo chain look the same, each hotel channelling the local culture and history. For Katong, that means a modern Peranakan look, with a huge feature wall of Peranakan tiles at receptions and pop-art renditions of traditional water jars dominating the area by the lifts.

THE LOOK

The celebration of Straits-Chinese culture permeates the whole hotel, from huge photographs of the famous ceramics and colourful beaded slippers on the hallway walls to a Peranakan "mama stall" – a small convenience stall found in housing estates in the 1960s – to the left of reception packed with bright-coloured clothing, fabrics and decorative wooden screens.

READ MORE:

* Six Senses Maxwell: Singapore's luxury hotel with heritage and ambiance

* Sampling Singaporean cuisine starts in the air above it

* How to cook a real Singaporean curry



SUPPLIED/Stuff The hotel's rooftop pool.

THE ROOM

My room is charming, a reimagined kampong (village) setting with individual murals on the walls of historic neighbourhood life; mine depicts a Singaporean coffee shop with someone making kopi and tables of diners enjoying kaya toast.

Each 30-square-metre room is designed to reflect the flow of a traditional Peranakan home, with the couch and throw cushions in coloured silk and a backlit light feature in the roof mimicking local tile design.

Built in to the cupboard is a museum-like display of real ceramics and the room's table is actually a Five Stones board, a popular kampong children's game. The bathroom sink sits atop an iron sewing machine, and there is a foot-soaking bowl with a Good Morning towel that is a historic Singaporean symbol of hard work.

There is a range of complimentary Asian sweets as well as tea from local Singaporean brand TWG and popular newcomer Bacha Coffee (with a huge new shop underway at Changi Airport). As the only high-rise in Singapore's Heritage Town, the view is amazing.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Each 30-square-metre room is designed to reflect the flow of a traditional Peranakan home.

FOOD + DRINK

Designed by architects Ong and Ong, the public spaces are broken up into the reception, an Aperol-sponsored garden party space and Baba Chews, the all-day neighbourhood restaurant and bar. The menu is a mix of modern European and Singaporean dishes, with a Western-Asian breakfast menu and pub vibe after dinner. Coffee is from local roasters Common Man Coffee around the corner.

OUT + ABOUT

The famous East Coast Road laksa stall Katong 328 is just across the road from the hotel, so too is the intersection with Joo Chiat Road a busy strip full of pubs, cider bars and a new natural wine joint, Drunken Farmer (drunkenfarmer.sg), that also does good pizza (hard to find in the Lion City). Next door is a decent neighbourhood mall in i12 Katong (i12katong.com.sg) full of local food like Fun Toast kaya toast and expat favourite P.S. Cafe.

THE VERDICT

Indigo hits the sweet spot between paying respect to the past and simply indulging in pastiche. The Peranakan art, games and traditions are thoughtfully woven into the fabric of the hotel and make a great change from a lot of the safer, blander Singapore stays. The location is in a Goldilocks zone that is close to both central Singapore and the airport.

THE ESSENTIALS

Rooms from $242 a night. 86 East Coast Road, Katong Square, Singapore 428788. See hotelindigo.com/singapore

Our rating out of five ★★★★

HIGHLIGHT

The sunset view from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom across the shophouses of Katong.

LOWLIGHT

Remembering to close the blinds in the bathroom when you shower so the shophouse residents don't a get a less appealing view.

Paul Chai was a guest of Indigo Hotel.

- Traveller.com.au