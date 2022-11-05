Spotlight on: Rajasthan's camel fair with a carnival-like atmosphere

Nearly 200,000 visitors and around 50,000 camels, horses and cattle descend on the edge of the Thar Desert in the Indian state of Rajasthan for the annual Pushkar Camel Fair.

In its 150-year history the event has evolved from livestock trading fair into one of the region’s biggest tourism attractions, luring international visitors with hot air balloon rides, walking tours, moustache competitions and a bustling carnival-like atmosphere.

As well as the trading of livestock, including camels and horses dressed in multicoloured fabrics and tassels, the mela marks the beginning of the Hindu month of Kartik, concluding on the day of the full moon called Kartik Poornima.

This year the fair runs until November 9, featuring camel races, stalls hawking jewellery, pottery and clothing, plus competitions showcasing traditional bridal wear and the sport of dahi handi where teams create a human pyramid to break a hanging clay pot.