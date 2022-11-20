Ubud: The best things to do around Bali's lush inland

From massages in the jungle, to waterfall adventures - Kiwis Brook Sabin and Radha Engling explore their favourite town in Bali, Ubud. (First published in 2017)

Type “what can kill you in Bali” into Google and scooters will be near the top of the list.

Because 4.6 million people call this Indonesian island home and at any one time, most will be on a scooter, trailing fumes, impatience and the kind of maniacal driving skills that would give Kiwi health and safety officers conniptions.

I’m not the most risk-averse person: I’ll drink (slightly) out-of-date milk, have bungy jumped on two continents and may have tried illegal substances in my youth. But navigating a scooter through the bustling, narrow streets of Ubud scrapes the upper limits of my comfort zone.

It was the late great Anthony Bourdain who admitted that the first thing he did in a new country was hire a scooter. “I’m happiest when I’m on a scooter, by myself, in a country not my own,” he said. “You see the city, you see all these vignettes, you feel anonymous, yet part of something.”

But after a day spent negotiating a driving culture that embraces neither the road rules nor the indicator, and a few too many close shaves, I have to admit the only thing Bourdain and I have in common is a love of food.

We choose to base ourselves in Ubud, deep in the lush Gianyar foothills. Ubud’s inland setting meant that, until recently, it wasn’t as popular as its southern sisters Canggu and Kuta.

However, that’s clearly changing as the yoga/turmeric latte seeking tourists and expats expand their reach further north. And with them comes the traffic.

Martin Haughey Head to the Tirta Empul temple, about 15km from Ubud’s centre, to dip yourself in the purification pools.

Fortunately, our Airbnb is close to Ubud’s central arteries so our legs are able to carry us most places we want to go. Taxis are also cheap and plentiful and there are oodles of inexpensive tours.

But my husband is allergic to group travel so for our trip to Mount Batur, I jump on the back of his scooter and let him do the heavy lifting of driving.

Dawn, say those who know about these things, is the best time to visit Mr Batur. Drive the hour or so to the base of the mountain in darkness, climb for another hour and watch the sun rise above the volcano that’s said to be currently active (but isn’t spewing ash and lava so it’s considered safe to hike).

Martin Haughey Mt Batur is worth a trip at any time of the day but seeing the sun rise over the volcano is a bucket-list item.

But when we awake at 3.00am, it’s raining so heavily we worry we’ll need to build an ark.

So we go back to bed and head up a few hours later when the weather has improved. It means no sunrise but we still get to hike up past small farms where roosters crow at us and smiling locals get on with their lives.

In the 30-degree heat, it isn’t easy going but 90 minutes later, we make it to a spot overlooking the crater at the centre of the volcano, where lava once burst from the earth’s core – and probably will do again.

Our guide Ketut says Ubud gets its name from the ancient Balinese word for ‘medicine’. “Come here and you’ll feel better in no time,” he says, clearly ignoring the driving habits of his fellow countrymen and women.

123rf You’re never far from a temple in Bali and Ubud’s Pura Taman Saraswati is one you shouldn’t miss.

One place to feel better is Tirta Empul Temple, the site of Bali’s holiest spring. About 15km from Ubud centre, this sprawling complex features shady gardens and purification pools. Founded in 926 A.D. the pools are dedicated to Vishnu, the Hindu god of water and were once the bathing spots of choice for Bali’s kings. Today, they’re a mecca for Hindu locals who believe the water has magical powers.

It’s an elaborate ritual: queue up to enter a pool where you cleanse yourself under the first water spout, then join a queue for the next one and so on until you’ve purified yourself under the 30 water spouts. Several tourists gamely participate but I’m happy to hang in the shade, drinking from a coconut the size of my head and hoping that, simply by being pool adjacent, some of that watery goodness will seep into my soul.

On the drive to Tegallalang, rice paddies spread out on either side of us, a sea of impossibly green shoots rippling in the breeze. The Tegallalang Rice Terrace are 20 minutes’ drive from Ubud Palace and are one the region’s most Instagrammed spots.

Martin Haughey The Tegallalang Rice Terrace are part of the ‘real’ Bali.

Rice paddies are as ubiquitous as scooters in the Island of the Gods. But with the country emerging from Covid, and the return of much-needed tourists (around 60% of Bali’s GDP comes from tourism), Ubud is in catch-up mode, with seemingly every available plot of land being converted into a hotel or cafe, encroaching upon the rice paddies that supply Bali with its staple crop.

The vibrant green Tegallalang Rice Terrace are a proud hold out – hectares of undulating rice paddies that hug a steep valley north of Ubud. This is the ‘real’ Bali, where sun-baked men in conical hats bend for hours at the waist, following subak, a traditional irrigation system that divests rivers through the terraces. Good walking shoes to traverse the terraced cliff-side are a must, as is cash to give workers who may request some if you photograph them (don’t be tight, it’s been a tough past two years for locals).

“Never look a monkey in the eye,” warns Ketut, when we swing over to the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary. “It can be seen as a sign of aggression or threatening behaviour.” Dark sunglasses help hide our eyes, although we’ve been warned that the cheeky long-tailed macaques aren’t above stealing them from visitors faces.

123rf Around 700 primates live at Ubud's Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary.

When we visit, the 700 or so primates are more interested in scoffing pieces of sweet potato and chasing their adorable babies around our feet. The 6ha reserve, home to three Hindu temples and a moss-covered Dragon Bridge, slices through giant banyan and nutmeg trees which provide fun for the monkeys and shade from the sun for us. Ketut tells us the reserve was built according to Tri Hita Karana, a traditional philosophy based on a harmonious relationship between God, people and nature.

Having finished their lunch, several of the monkeys take a slightly unhealthy interest in us. Ketut advises us to make a hard ‘che’ sound which sends them on their way. “And watch out for your sunnies, camera and handbag,” he warns.

It’s easy to fall into Ubud’s eat-swim-sleep routine, especially in the kind of temperatures the New Zealand God of Winter has so cruelly denied us. But we manage to tear ourselves away from the pool for an afternoon of culture at Pura Taman Saraswati, a temple on the main street.

Sharon Stephenson You don’t get any more local than eating rice next to where it is grown.

We’re given sarongs and sashes to wear before wandering through the temple where classical architecture and ponds bright with pink lotus flowers compete for our attention. Come at night and you’ll be treated to traditional Balinese Kecak dance performances in the temple amphitheatre.

Something else they’re big on in Ubud – art and crafts. From the numerous shops selling original oil and acrylic paintings (they’ll roll them up for you to get home) to the silver jewellery shops found in almost every tangled alleyway across the region, this is HQ for Bali’s creatives.

Silver jewellery making is an ancient Balinese craft and at Chez Monique, silversmith Wayan Sunarta runs two-hour classes where we make our own rings and earrings to take home. Best of all, it’s not far from our Airbnb, which the affable Sunarta also owns, so we’re able to stroll home afterwards.

Mr Bourdain might not have agreed, but Ubud without a scooter is just as nice.

Fact file:

Entry to Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary is around $8.50 for adults and $6.50 for children during weekdays, although that increases slightly at weekends. See: monkeyforestubud.com

Chez Monique Jewellery Classes cost around NZ$60 per three-hour class. See: chezmoniquejewelry.com

Tegallalang Rice Terrace and Mount Batur are free attractions. See: bali.com/places/tegallalang-rice-terrace

Entry to Pura Tirta Empul Temple is around NZ$5 including the use of sarongs.

The writer paid for her own accommodation