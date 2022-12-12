Renaissance Nusa Dua review: Bali's best pools at this fresh, new fun resort

From massages in the jungle, to waterfall adventures - Kiwis Brook Sabin and Radha Engling explore their favourite town in Bali, Ubud. (First published in 2017)

CHECK IN

Opened in December 2021 under the Marriott banner, this is the second Renaissance to open in the region (the first, close by in Uluwatu, opened in 2018).

It's an expansive complex but is distinctly cutting-edge for Nusa Dua, which is renowned for its high-end comfort-food chain hotels, and is located in an exclusive enclave on a hill set back from, but overlooking, the sea and its tropical surrounds.

During my stay much of the hotel was yet to open - including several wings of suites and some of its restaurants and function spaces.

THE LOOK

The open-air lobby is spacious, modern and slick, with plenty of space to while away a few hours with the excellent R Bar to help facilitate this process.

Supplied Renaissance's lagoon style pool with a catwalk - perfect for weddings.

Seating options are eclectic and include a swinging nest seat, multi-coloured lounges and balcony seats overlooking huge water features.

Eye candy is abundant - from giant chess pieces to modern art depicting Balinese culture, to screens on the ceiling with bright moving patterns.

With clear themes of music, art and fashion, the staff also look the part, sashaying behind the bar in bright, luxurious silks and cottons by local designer Paul Ropp, while others wear Bali's high-end resort brand By The Sea.

Outside it's all about the pools - and there's four of them, each with a unique design begging to be captured on camera - especially the unusual circular pool, with a chequered floor and a catwalk-like path cut through the middle, lined with huge lanterns and leading to a walk-in water feature, which has a viewing area from above.

There's also a long, deep pool with a volleyball net and a kid's pool with colourful play equipment, part of the Kid's Club. The main pool's bar with its wave-like ceiling is a designer's and Instagrammer's dream, flooded with interchanging coloured lights from sunset.

Supplied Outside it's all about the pools.

A separate building houses the gym which has bikes for hire, and the excellent spa which levels up with 90-minute treatments and heated pillows to rest your head. Afterwards, relax with unique herbal teas and fruit with yoghurt.

THE ROOM

Industrial corridors separate the lobby from the buildings housing the rooms, designed for maximum air flow and decorated with stencils of Balinese dancers.

I'm in a Deluxe Twin Sea View room with ocean views and a balcony. The bathroom is separated from the bedrooms by a curtain that mimic backstage changerooms, with stage lights in the bathroom and tin inlay decorating the shelves.

Turquoise is the chilled colour theme, with black-and-white marble in the shower and on cushions and lamps. Eye candy continues, with motifs of Balinese dancers stencilled into the ceiling and another from a gobo light projected onto the floor.

There's even a rattan rocking chair in the corner of the room, and a stainless steel drum posing as a mini bar.

FOOD + DRINK

Supplied Bckstage is a music-theme restaurant.

As mentioned, there are six restaurants slated to open over the coming months, but during my stay,

Backstage is the only option. Designed with music in mind, the walls are lined with memorabilia - old video cameras and instruments and you'll also see faux lighting rigs and graffiti on the walls. Cassette tapes with QR codes on each table will direct you to Tripadvisor to leave reviews.

The menu - which features comical nods to pop culture such as 'No soup for you' and 'theatre snacks' is crowd-pleasing, with Mexican and Italian, burgers and steaks. Everything is immaculately presented and the tacos and Indonesian offerings are good.

Breakfast (and lunch, if you're around) is also served here. It's a smorgasbord of temptation, with oodles of colourful drinks and fruity concoctions served from brightly-lit glass fridges. There is also a high percentage of sweet pastries on offer - such as a red striped croissant crowned with a dollop of meringue.

And if that wasn't enough, there is a separate dessert bar serving red velvet waffles, s'more chocolate croissants and ice cream burgers, which should satisfy sugar cravings. Staff attend each table with coffee refills and tempting snacks such as coconut-filled pandan pancakes.

Supplied The open-air lobby is spacious, modern and slick.

There's also a fun afternoon tea served from the R Bar above that arrives at your table in a make-up artists' box, filled with sugary treats.

OUT + ABOUT

The hotel offers shuttles to Nusa Dua beach where light meals and drinks are served from a Kombi, and there is also a service called 'Navigator' that helps guests find popular local businesses. The hotel hosts numerous events to keep guests entertained, but if you're wanting to explore the island, transport can be arranged. It's very easy to book Gojek to and from the hotel, and there is a village nearby. Tanjung Benoa is also close, where we dine at old local favourite Bumbu Bali.

THE VERDICT

A fresh and fun place to stay in Nusa Dua, with friendly staff, great cocktails and best selection of pools in Bali to get you in the holiday mood.

ESSENTIALS

Kawasan Pariwisata Lot SW 4 & 5, Nusa Dua Bali, Bali 80363; marriott.com; from $250 per night.

HIGHLIGHT

Supplied Renaissance Nusa Dua has the best selection of pools in Bali.

The pool area is well-serviced by staff (and during happy hour) and it is fun trying all the different pools. The R Bar too has great staff and excellent, unique cocktails.

LOWLIGHT

The twin rooms were a little cosy for two friends, so would advise booking separate rooms if you're wanting more space.

The writer was a guest of the Renaissance Nusa Dua

- traveller.com.au