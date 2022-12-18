Room review: W Osaka, arguably Japan's most Instagrammable hotel

The Kansai region offers a taste of old and new Japan.

Like a Tim Burton movie set brought to life, this ultra-Instagrammable luxury hotel reflects the playful spirit of the city that surrounds it.

The place

Located amid the designer boutiques of Midōsuji Avenue and just a short walk from the neon-lit foodie nirvana that is Dōtonbori, this stylishly eccentric hotel is all about living the high life – and sharing the photographic evidence with your followers

Indulge in the signature spa treatment beginning with a vodka and marigold foot bath before hitting the attached bar, enjoying edible works of art at one of the four restaurants, and returning to a room that lights up like a disco at the touch of a button.

The space

Like the kimono once worn by Osakans to keep their spirited natures under wraps, the hotel’s simple exterior belies the colourful delights within.

Surrounded by pink neon lights set against the black glass facade of the building, whose design was supervised by Osakan “starchitect” Tadao Ando, the entranceway feels like the door to a nightclub. Or a modern Japanese version of Alice’s wonderland.

Things only get more surreal as you pass through a neon corridor, whose colours change with the seasons, before riding a lift featuring flashing pink lights to the rainbow bright “Living Room”. There, you’ll check in as a combination of locals and fellow guests sip cocktails to the tune of a live DJ or quips of a comedian (Osaka is a hub for people who make a living out of making others laugh.

W Osaka/Instagram The hotel’s arrival hall, which changes colour with the seasons, is a popular spot for photos.

The fourth floor has a very different vibe, with a tranquil spa, gym and heated indoor pool (neon lit of course but, in this case, in a soothing blues and purples).

The room

You couldn’t accuse W Osaka of being shy – its rooms have names like “Fantastic”, “Wonderful” and “Wow”.

Floor-to-ceiling windows capitalise on the city skyline views, while the neutral colour palette is complemented by splashes of neon, including panels that light up like a disco if you want them to. Other playful touches include winking pillows, and a cartoon-like “pixorama” of the city in the wardrobe.

A perfect place to get the party started, the rooms also include everything you need to mix your own cocktails.

Supplied W Osaka, Japan.

The food

Foodies are spoilt for choice, with the four restaurants turning out fine-dining versions of sushi, teppanyaki and other Japanese specialities – with a twist (if you’re after something more casual, grab a bite at the Living Room bar).

Breakfast is served in the Oh.lala brasserie which, under the supervision of Michelin-starred chef Yusuke Takada, turns out fancy French-Japanese fusion dishes later in the day. Breakfast is a multi-course affair, with guests able to choose between Japanese and western-style options.

Our “detox” menu included a selection of smoothies, a fluffy, cloud-like omelette, and a tray-full of pastries (matcha-flavoured croissants are Japanese-French fusion at its best). Because what balanced detoxer doesn’t want a pastry after the healthy stuff?

The other restaurants include Sushi Ukiyo, whose 10-seat counter is hidden behind an unmarked door, and Teppanyaki Mydo, which offers imaginative spins on Osakan classics.

Supplied Often featuring live entertainment, the Living Room is a popular spot for both locals and guests to hang out.

Worth stepping out for

The designer stores of the Shinsaibashi district are right on your doorstep, while the riverside Dōtonbori district’s famous restaurants serving Osakan specialities such as takoyaki (octopus balls) and okonomiyaki (a pancake-like dish topped with the likes of cabbage, pork belly and mayo) are about a 10-minute walk away. Universal Studios Japan is about a 20-minute train ride away.

The highlight

For me, it was the ten-course feast at Teppanyaki Mydo. Seated around the grill before what was essentially our private chef, we tucked into the likes of gyoza (dumplings) stuffed with matsutake mushrooms and ginkgo nuts, lobster skewers topped with fish roe, gold-flecked mini okonomiyaki, beef ramen, and sweet potato monaka (rice cakes) which looked like charcoal, purple and gold macaroons.

My gluten-free mochi - gooey rice smothered in roast soybean powder and syrup – was worth travelling to Japan for alone.

The lowlight

Having to leave before getting a chance to enjoy the spa.

Supplied Standard rooms feature bath tubs and mini bars with all the ingredients to make your own cocktails.

The verdict

A posh showoff of a hotel that perfectly captures Osakans’ reputation for fun, and is bound to make all your Instagram followers jealous.

Essentials

Room rates start from an average of around 62,234 yen (NZ$710) a night. See marriott.com/en-us/hotels/osaow-w-osaka

The writer was a guest of the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO).