How to holiday in Bali for about the same price as staying at home

From $50 beachfront escapes to Bali bargains — here's where Kiwis can make their money go further in 2023.

If you’re fed up with the miserable weather we’ve been having in New Zealand or can’t bear the thought of another entire winter here, take heart – you could spend a month basking in the Balinese sun for about the same price as staying at home.

You’ll have to pay your rent or mortgage whether you’re here or there, so leaving that out of the equation, the relatively cheap accommodation in Bali and far lower cost of living mean you could get by on the amount you normally shell out for food, petrol and power.

The IRD’s 2019 Household Economic Survey found that an Auckland couple spent an average $263.50 a week on food and groceries. When dropped into the Reserve Bank’s inflation calculator, the figure balloons to $305.92 a week – or $1224 for four weeks.

Fuel comparison site Gaspy found that the average price for 91 octane petrol over the past 28 days was $2.40 a litre, meaning it would cost about $480 to run a car with an average 50-litre engine for four weeks, when filling up once a week.

Add that to the $169 a month the Household Economic Survey and inflation calculator suggest an Auckland couple would pay on average for power, and you’re looking at total costs of about $1873 a month.

Find cheap accommodation in Bali, eat at warungs, the small traditional restaurants where many locals dine, or street food stalls, and rent a scooter to get around and you’re looking at a very similar cost for a month’s stay. You should even have enough left over for the odd massage, yoga class, fancy meal or tour. Most temples charge just a small entrance fee, and the world-famous beaches, waterfalls and rainforest treks are free.

Supplied With the high cost of living in NZ, you could holiday in Bali without spending more than you normally do, flights aside.

According to online travel guide Bali.com, visitors can expect to pay an average US$1.50 to US$2.50 (NZ$2.35 to NZ$3.90) for a meal at a warung or street food stall, which would work out to US$336 (NZ$527.30) for two for a 28-day stay if you spend US$2 per meal. That’s if you’re eating out three times a day, so you could cut costs further by preparing some meals yourselves.

It costs about US$5 (NZ$7.80) to rent a scooter or motorbike for a day, the site says, and a similar amount for a ride on a scooter taxi, but you’ll usually pay less if you order one using an app such as Grab or Gojek.

For two people, that would work out to US$280 (NZ$440) for a 28-day stay, but you may not need – or want – to hire one every day. A taxi fare costs an average US$5 to US$10 per trip, and many accommodation options are within walking distance of beaches, shops, restaurants and cultural attractions such as temples.

With food and transport coming to a total $967, you’d have $906 left over for accommodation. A search on Airbnb for accommodation for two adults in Bali for the four weeks from July 1 to 28 costing $906 or less turned up more than 1000 results, and there are also plenty of options on Booking.com.

123RF It’s possible to find a place with a pool in Bali for less than $900 a month.

The Airbnb results includes an air-conditioned studio apartment in Ubud, often referred to as Bali’s spiritual and cultural centre, with a kitchenette for $667.

One recent reviewer described it as one of the best places they stayed at in their year in Bali.

“We stayed here for one month and honestly wish we stayed here for the entire time we lived in Bali,” they wrote. “Good value for money, awesome location, host and family are so friendly and would often give us some fresh fruits.”

A room in a B&B surrounded by rainforest on the island of Nusa Penida with complimentary breakfast and access to an infinity pool cost $515 a month, with one guest describing it as a “perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle” of Seminyak, Canggu and Kuta.

“The infinity pool is amazing and one to remember for a lifetime,” he wrote. “You can see Nusa Penida and the mountains in the pool. Breakfast was prepped by the locals at the adjacent building at a nice time - beautiful views over the mountains. I felt like we were in a movie with the lush scenery around the villas.”

Agung Parameswara/Getty Images You can find an apartment in Ubud for less than $700 a month.

Another Ubud apartment, this time set amid extensive gardens with three-metre-wide patios, cost $796, with one reviewer describing it as a “Balinese paradise”.

“I first booked the place for 2 weeks but ended up extending to 2 months,” she said.

Booking.com options included a deluxe room in a hotel at the North Wing Canggu Resort with a terrace overlooking a pool for $834, and a garden-view room at Dinatak Lembogan Villas on the laid-back island of Nusa Lembongan for $524.

You can find rooms even cheaper still if you’re prepared to stay off-the-beaten-tourist trail or somewhere a bit more basic.

A well-reviewed Sumatran-style beach house about a 10-minute walk from popular Balian Beach, famed for its surf and sunsets, in West Bali cost from $374 a month on Airbnb.

One recent guest described the location as “very remote and peaceful”, saying it was just a “quick walk down to a beautiful beach with amazing views for sunset.”

While the lack of air conditioning meant the beach house was “warm”, she said the ceiling fan was “very helpful” and the pool “was great for cooling off”. Her conclusion: “Amazing deal for the price, would stay again.”

Of course, you’d still need to budget for flights. Air New Zealand, set to restart flights to Bali in March, is selling return fares from about $1734 per person.

I don’t know about you, but that seems like a pretty fair price to pay for a month-long escape in the so-called Island of the Gods. After the year – and summer – we’ve had, we deserve it.