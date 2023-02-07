Essential dishes you need to try on your next tour of Asia

Stuffed savoury pancakes, punchy sour-salty-spicy salads and addictive brightly coloured sweets, Alexia Santamaria finds dishes you need to try on your next adventure to the east.

It’s hard not to let your mind go immediately to scenes of great food when you think of Asia.

It’s as much of the appeal as the ornate temples, enchanting scenery, mega malls, white sand beaches and stunning architecture.

In so many countries the smell of good food is ever present, not just hidden inside restaurants but on the street, but wafting from hawker stalls or drifting out of holes in the wall where food has been cooked by the same families for generations.

Som tam, Thailand

We all love Thai food in New Zealand - many households load up on spring rolls, pad Thai and comforting coconut-based curries when cooking eludes them on a Friday night.

But if you’re in Thailand itself - especially the northeastern part - you need to make sure you try som tam (som tham or som tum, spelling seems to vary) which you may know as green papaya salad.

It’s all the tastes and all the textures all at once in the most mouth-awakening combination: sweet palm sugar, sour lime and tamarind, hot chillies, salty peanuts, all with its fresh green papaya base, plus the crunch of fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes.

The way it is bashed and bruised together in a traditional mortar naturally brings out the flavours of each ingredient. It’s perfect fare for the heat of this beautiful country, and great when it comes with steaming hot sticky rice.

Jalebi, India

123rf Jalebi, India.

It’s almost impossible to choose one must-eat dish in India - it’s such a vast land mass and the cuisine varies enormously from region to region; some love loading up on carnivorous curries, others favour a diet free not only of sacred cows, but any meat at all.

But you will find sweets everywhere, that’s for sure, and if you’ve never tried a jalebi, you probably should.

The country’s favourite treat, they sit in brightly coloured piles in red yellow and orange hues, sugary and syrupy and best eaten fresh.

The batter can be made in so many ways but often includes all-purpose flour and/or gram (chickpea) flour, baking soda, water, and food colouring.

It is swirled into hot oil - think colourful spiralled, crunchy, slightly translucent sweet goodness - and then soaked in a sugary syrup, sometimes with aromatic spices. They’re almost luminous by the end of it all, and they definitely don’t last long.

Nasi campur, Indonesia

Alexia Santamaria Nasi campur, Indonesia.

If you’re new to Indonesian food (aside from familiar flavours of satay and nasi goreng which many already know), nasi campur is a good place to start your culinary journey when on holiday.

The name simply means ‘mixed rice’ but it always feels like such a treasure trove. And because of Indonesia’s size and diversity, no one nasi campur will be the same as another.

Yes, you’ll always have a mound of white rice in the centre, but surrounding it could be a mixture of anything. Curry with proteins like tuna, tofu, or egg, skewered meat, crispy fried tempeh, fried noodles, skin on peanuts, sliced cucumber.

It’s basically a little bit of everything and anything that’s on hand, which is what makes it the best dish ever.

Okonomiyaki, Japan

Unsplash Okonomiyaki, Japan.

Japanese food is already so much part of life in New Zealand.

Sushi is sold on every high street, pork katsu can be found in food courts, more and more ramen chains are making their way to our shores - adding to the already fantastic array of independent operators serving up soupy noodley goodness - and you can almost always order some chicken karaage with your after-work beer.

But what you don’t see everywhere is something Japanese people love to eat with family and friends (especially in Osaka and Hiroshima).

Okonomiyaki is a popular pan-fried dish that consists of batter and cabbage. Selected toppings and ingredients are added which can vary greatly - anything from meat and seafood to wasabi and cheese.

You often cook it yourself at your table and top with a special sauce (a barbecue sauce-type flavour) mayonnaise then katsuobushi (smoked bonito shavings) and aonori (dried seaweed) It’s really hard to picture from a description - try to think something the size of big American-style pancakes, but stuffed with savoury ingredients and topped with brown and white sauces and ‘dancing’ fish flakes. Sounds weird when described in its parts, but tastes great as a whole.

Bánh xèo, Vietnam

123rf Bánh xèo, Vietnam.

When you go to Vietnam, you’ll undoubtedly dine out on fresh summer rolls, thick stuffed bánh mì sandwiches and slurp your way through plenty of bowls of soul warming phở (how does it work so well even in the heat?)

But make sure you don’t miss trying a bánh xèo too - a thin crispy savoury Vietnamese pancake made of rice flour, coconut milk, and turmeric and filled with thinly sliced pork, shrimp and bean sprouts.

Served with nước chấm (fish sauce, water, sugar, minced garlic, lime juice, chilli paste) it’s all the best flavours in one glorious plate and great washed down with a cold lager.