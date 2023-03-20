The hidden Thai community said to have inspired The Beach

Getting to the jungle-backed cove said to have inspired Alex Garland’s cult novel The Beach is a fittingly adventurous experience.

I don’t have to bribe a local boatie to get me there like the young backpacker characters from the book and Hollywood blockbuster it inspired. Nor do I have to swim from a nearby island, flee a gang of armed marijuana farmers, and jump off a waterfall into a pool whose depth cannot be gauged from the top.

But for this far less fearless Kiwi traveller, catching a flight from Chiang Rai followed by a speedboat through post-storm swells so large I feel like I’m on a roller coaster offers up a big enough dose of adrenaline.

Hidden in the little-developed southeast corner of Thailand’s Koh Phangan island, the Sanctuary is a modern hippie-style health resort which has garnered something of a cult following. It’s the kind of place you might hear about when you’re going through a tough time and a sympathetic friend or acquaintance confides that it changed their life. Guests frequently extend their stays, and return again and again.

French guest Pierre-Luc Edmond said he stumbled on the resort after quitting his job in merchandising for a big luxury fashion company in Paris and researching yoga teaching training courses abroad.

“With hindsight it was a period where I was depleted,” he said. “I felt burnt out and I desperately needed some way to recover and rebuild my strength.”

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Accommodation ranges from dorm-rooms to air-conditioned private bungalows.

Impressed by the calibre of the teachers at the Sanctuary, he enrolled in a four-week course, which ultimately proved “life-changing”.

Arriving at what he thought a hippie beach resort must have looked like in the 70s, he quickly found himself connecting with his fellow students and the alternative health practitioners who call the place home.

“I believe many people end up at The Sanctuary because they have suffered, they have gone through trauma, they have been bruised by life,” he said. “And so you end up with a community of people who are seeking beauty, kindness, love, generosity, deeper meanings of life, the collective…”

Staying in a “very rustic” wooden bungalow with an outdoor shower sometimes visited by frogs, Edmond came to appreciate the close contact with nature, saying it sparked a “realisation that none of the excess of modern life really brings you that inner peace you’re desperately looking for, you know? We were living in the most simplistic way, and as far as I’m concerned it’s the time when I was at my happiest ever in life.”

Sydney-based yoga teacher Anneriek Favelle taught at the Sanctuary after hearing about it from friends, saying she loved it from the moment she stepped off the boat onto the beach.

“There is nothing more I would have wished for… Everybody is chill and I loved how we were really taken into the ‘Sanctuary family’. We felt so at home and were treated like royalty at the same time. I think Mike, the manager, created a fantastic tribe and vibe.”

Lorna Thornber/Stuff The small beach of Haad Wai Nam is a short walk from the Sanctuary.

Rumours about the place that really inspired The Beach are abound, with some claiming that Ang Thong national marine park near Koh Samui can take the credit.

But the Sanctuary on Koh Phangan, which has no airport and can only be accessed by boat in parts, is said to have provided fodder for the storyline, with the resort’s Michael Doyle telling media in the past that Garland passed through the area and likely sought inspiration from the local community.

Whatever the case, the community at Haad Tien beach, accessed by boat or a bone-shaking 4WD jungle trek, sure seems like a utopian society when my speedboat rounds a limestone bouldered-corner and it comes into view.

Bikini- and boardie-clad guests snooze in hammocks strung up between perfectly positioned palm trees and play in the translucent surf; detoxers commune in the open-air lounge for those on the fasting programmes, and still others sink their toes into the golden sand as they tuck into rainbow-coloured dishes at tables set up on the beach.

Taking a laid-back approach to health and wellbeing, the resort enables guests, who stay in accommodation ranging from dorm rooms to private Thai-style bungalows, to do as much or as little as they wish. Some choose to detox on “cleanses” incorporating probiotic shakes, herbs, colonics and steamy sauna sessions. Others to take part in yoga retreats. And still others to retox at the well-stocked restaurant bar, and on jaunts to nearby Haad Rin, home of the infamous Full Moon party.

I aim to strike a happy medium by choosing mostly healthy options on the restaurant menu, which combines Thai classics with vegetarian and seafood dishes, and spending my days doing yoga, swimming and hiking through the surrounding hills. Surely I’d have earned a Mai Tai and vegan ice cream after all that?

Lorna Thornber/Stuff The view from the lookout on the hike from Haad Yuan beach to Haad Rin makes the sweat and sore muscles worth it.

If an ATM hadn’t eaten my credit card when I first arrived in Thailand, I would also have availed myself of some of the astonishing assortment of alternative therapies on offer, from massages and pineapple body scrubs in the tree house spa to breath- and body-work sessions and talk therapy.

In my few days there, I quickly slip into a routine, waking to the sound of waves battering the beach and following a jungle trail to an open-air chalet, where a 70-something guest yoga teacher does his best to turn the full class into contortionists. While much more intense than the YouTube classes I take at home, the heat and humidity seem to loosen the muscles and a little and the resultant aches and pains afterwards make them, somewhat masochistically, more satisfying.

Lying in corpse pose at the end, listening to the songs of cicadas as the tropical breeze caresses my sweaty skin, I inevitably feel so relaxed I could return to bed at 10am. A lazy breakfast smoothie bowl stuffed with freshly picked tropical fruit follows, and then the (mis)adventuring begins.

One afternoon, I do my best to follow the sparsely marked, some 4.8km trail from neighbouring Haad Yuan Beach to Haad Rin, climbing a staircase of tree roots through thick jungle alive with the sounds of monkeys and mosquitos. It is stressful at times – I wander off-piste on connecting trails more times than I care to remember, but Google maps gets me back on track, and the view from a clifftop boulder overlooking the palm-shaded white sands of Haad Yuan at around the halfway mark leaves no doubt in my mind that it’s worth it.

It is while temporarily lost that I have one of my most memorable encounters. Ripping my way through vines engulfing the increasingly narrow “trail”, I look up to see a family of monkeys regarding my slow progress. They’re off as soon as I made eye contact, screeching like the crazy person they no doubt believe me to be, but the close encounter with wildlife in their natural habitat has me buzzing for the rest of the, thankfully downhill, way to Haad Rin.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Neighbouring Haad Yuan beach is just a short walk away.

Finally arriving on a path through what looks like someone’s backyard, I join the Full Moon partygoers in the pool-calm, warm waters, washing the blood, sweat and tears from my skin (vine-bashing is best not attempted in a singlet and running shorts) before catching a longtail boat back to Haad Tien.

Other afternoon missions include a similarly lengthy, but this time flat, hike along a 4WD route to kilometre-long Haad Yao, often described as the island’s most beautiful beach and a top spot for snorkellers and divers, and a short hop across a headland to quarter moon-shaped Haad Why Nam, where I enjoy a coconut yoghurt-stuffed papaya from the vegan cafe on the sand.

As the sun sets over the Gulf of Thailand, I retreat to either the herbal sauna wedged into rocks, where I attempt to expel the Mai Tais through the pores in my sweat-lathered skin, or to the balcony of my bungalow, where I read in my hammock until the mozzies began to bite and the words blur on the page.

The desire for another pad Thai, papaya salad or ginger-infused grilled snapper then lures me down to the restaurant, where friends old and new sit on cushions around low tables or grab one of the coveted spots on the sand. The resort staff, yoga teachers and alternative practitioners ensure the Sanctuary’s community vibe continues to thrive, while travellers typically find themselves striking up conversations with strangers.

Edmond said the friendly atmosphere made it easy to meet people outside his group of fellow yoga students.

“You could go to a nearby beach and be eating a snack outside, and there might be a beach party happening with people dancing, and everybody is welcome. It’s very much a “free love” kind of spirit there - very hippie! Many people stay there for a few months and don’t have much (money), but they manage to get by. They have the sunshine, good food.”

Edmond said the “safe, loving community” at the Sanctuary taught him a lot about both life and himself.

“I became “wiser” for sure, in the noble sense of it. In being able to see the bigger picture, go back to the deeper meanings of life.”

Like the community in Garland’s novel, Edmond worries that tourism might have a negative impact on “the beach” one day.

“I think many of us wish it would remain not too crowded and a bit like a hidden gem,” he said.

Like me though, he’d return in a second if he could.

“What I enjoyed the most was the setting itself, the beach and jungle, the incredible food, the possibility to discover a lot of alternative healing practices, the community and positive vibe overall. It was just exquisite!”

Unlike the community in Garland’s novel, this one really does seem to have found the secret to sustained satisfaction. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Getting there: Several carriers fly from New Zealand to Thailand. From there, you catch a domestic flight to Koh Samui, a ferry to Haad Rin on Koh Phangan and a longtail boat to the Sanctuary. Alternatively, you can take a speedboat from Koh Samui to the Sanctuary, or hire a driver to take you from Haad Rin to the resort.

The writer paid for her own travel to Thailand and Koh Phangan, and the Sanctuary supported her stay.