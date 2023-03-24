Room review: At less than $80 a night, this might be Tokyo's best-value hotel

The Kansai region offers a taste of old and new Japan.

Check-in

The OMO brand by Hoshino Resorts was created to fill the dearth of budget hotels in Japan, geared towards leisure travellers who want the creature comforts of a nice hotel without the five-star price tag.

Starting with OMO1's capsule hotel and increasing in value up to the full-service OMO7, the hotels now have 15 branches across the country, with OMO3 Akasuka at their mid-range, "basic" level.

The look

While easy to find from the station, finding the door, which blends in with the surrounding environment, was another matter entirely. Once inside, I was greeted by two staff members who monitor guests checking-in from a standing station near the entrance.

The lobby here is simple, but modern and comfortable - dominated by a map of the immediate area with a small sunken lounge from which to plan out your day.

The room

Hoshino Resorts There are 140 neutral-palette rooms.

The 140 neutral-palette rooms are cosy, and well designed in an L-shape. A comfortable, wider-than-average double bed is adorned with chequered OMO-branded cushions across its smart white quilt and a padded bedhead extends into an inviting lounge curving along the wall, with small coffee and bedside tables convenient to charge all your appliances.

The room has a window you can open for fresh air (sometimes the heating gets too much on warmer Tokyo days). The slick, chequered-tile bathrooms come with a bathtub and bottles of fancy soap, conditioner and shampoo.

All rooms have most of the mod cons you'd expect from a hotel, including television, mini-fridge, coffee and tea making facilities. There are twin rooms available too.

Food and drink

Hoshino Resorts Food at Yona Yona Beerworks.

For a few extra yen, you can have breakfast included in the room rate at connecting Ueshima Coffee Shop, which serves toasted sandwiches and coffee or tea. Going that extra mile for visitors, the hotel has collaborated with several local restaurants to create special menus for guests to sample Japanese cuisine.

During my stay I have dinner at Yona Yona Beerworks, a small chain of craft beer venues that serve roasted chicken. The special menu included half a chicken, a hearty salad, sauteed mushrooms and a bowl of Japanese pickles. Beer drinkers will love to try the huge variety on tap.

Out and about

Hoshino Resorts The lobby map.

OMO have done a lot of legwork to showcase the best features of the local area that you can self-discover from the lobby map, or hop on an hour-long tour with one of their dedicated "Rangers" and let them be your guide.

Akasaka is an old region of Tokyo that was home to samurai, so it has its fair share of shrines and palaces (including the Akasaka Imperial Residence), plus a thriving restaurant and bar scene. This is also a good base to visit teamLab's Planets - a fully immersive art experience in southern Tokyo (avoid the busy weekends).

The nearby Tsukiji market is closed Sundays. The Akasaka-Mitsuke station is a few minutes' walk away, and a Suica card is essential for getting around on public transport. Add one from the Suica app to your mobile phone's digital wallet and top-up electronically to make travelling around Tokyo easy.

The verdict

With rooms that are far more spacious that a business hotel with a designer look and feel, plus the unique "live like a local" offering, OMO3 is an absolute steal. Expect to find these booked out once word gets around.

The essentials

Rooms start from $74 per night.

Highlight

Hoshino Resorts You can have breakfast included in the room rate.

The super cosy and quiet retreat provided a nice refuge from the hustle and bustle of Tokyo.

Lowlight

Sometimes communicating with staff with difficult as they speak only a little English, but you can get by (with the help of translation apps).

The writer stayed courtesy of Hoshino Resorts

- traveller.com.au