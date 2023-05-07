Bai bien Tram: Alight here for Vietnam’s best-kept sandy secret

Zannier's Belgian owner reportedly sailed the central Vietnam coastline trying to locate an enviable beach to build around.

The powdery amber sands squeaked in chorus. Waves flopped in a lackluster effort on the shores of Bai bien Tram. Together they were the only sounds beyond the fading beach bar music. A smug smirk crossed my face.

“Nobody goes to Vietnam for the beaches,” implied just about every fellow traveller, forum or guide in the preceding weeks. There’s Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and even Cambodia for that, they argued.

I saw photos of shores strewn with rubbish and sand dunes eroded away with every typhoon from the South China Sea. I was told the few islands offering gin-clear waters were hastily developed in the recent decade, with high-rise hotels and casinos, and the remaining coastline – all 3000km of it apparently – had beaches that were deemed fine for locals but never graced the “best of” lists.

This cannot be right. And so I set off to find one. A tourist itinerary through this fascinating country typically starts or ends in Hanoi in the north and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) in the south. It is inextricably linked to the schedule of the rattling Reunification Express train, with multi-day pauses and deviations from the route.

Sitting down for some bun cha (rice noodles with pork) with a side of jet-lag in Hanoi’s French Colonial old town we were prescribed destinations from a perky Californian: “Sapa, Ha Long Bay, then Ninh Binh, Hue, the lanterns of Hoi An, Nha Trang – I know it’s overdeveloped but I just want some pool time, then Saigon and the Mekong,” she announced, unprovoked.

Josh Martin Chef making banh cuon (a cold spring roll) with batter coloured with gac gruit (red) and pandan leaves (green).

At each bookend of this rewarding, if gruelling, itinerary were bustling metropolises. To describe crossing a road in either city as “hectic” would be an understatement – nothing clears long-haul brain fog like navigating your way across through a tar-sealed field of honks, sirens and street food-wielding bicycles.

The intensity of everything from the seafood-laden spicy soups, to the hawkers whose eyes light up at the sight of a traveller’s bulging bumbag, to the omnipresent din of exhaust pipes and horns can lead to sensory overload, a first-world problem travel fatigue – especially when you find the country’s top-flight tourist attractions and coastal resort cities almost as well-trodden.

But between Disneyland-like Hoi An’s colourful lanterns and Moscow-on-the-sea Nha Trang lies the largely undiscovered regions of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen. These central coast regions presented themselves through a quirk of the Reunification Express overnight train timetable and with Cham temples, Hai (Grandma)-style cuisine, working fishing villages and secret beaches, they’re a perfect pit-stop to nab a night or two of true relaxation before diving back into the intoxicating allure of Vietnam’s big-hitters.

Josh Martin What could make Zannier Bai San Ho's beach better? An infinity pool.

Our Californian babbler in Hanoi had also imparted some wisdom when she got wind that we would be passing though Hoi An, which is the closest tourist town to the My Son temples, some of which are older than the ruins of Angkor Wat.

“Get a very early private taxi from your hostel [she thought us as young backpackers, bless]. Be there for 7am, because there are so many bus-loads by 9.30am,” she suggested, as I contemplated falling asleep into my noodle dish. “Total gridlock, it ruins the atmosphere”.

I later wondered what our American gasbag would have thought, as our taxi pulled up in Quy Nhon mid-afternoon to the empty carpark and napping ticket kiosk attendant of Thap Doi, 11th century twin tower Cham temples also used as a military base in the Vietnam War.

Josh Martin The Hung Thanh towers and Cham temples in the city of Quy Nhon offer an oasis to travellers in the know.

Not another soul, let alone a tour bus, while the punters at a banh mi cafe across the road still stared at two Western tourists bumbling their way through a self-guided tour of these ancient relics in the blazing afternoon heat.

Thap Doi and the riverside Banh It​ are just a couple of the dozens of smaller, often-ignored Cham temple sites in the region where you can recreate scenes from Tomb Raider, with only birds and a few bats as your co-stars.

That it took us until our final day in the region to go temple touring says all you need to know about the almost magnetic power of one of Vietnam’s best-kept secret beaches and our base: Bai bien Tram at Zannier Hotel’s Bai San Ho.

Josh Martin Bai bien Tram beach is hard to pronounce but easy to linger on and you'll likely have the whole shore to yourself.

The bleary-eyed ride after alighting the Reunification Express at Tuy Hoa train station not long after sunrise gave early clues that we’re far from the madding crows of My Son. Concrete roads swept past gentle harbours awash with fishing nets, shellfish farms fringed by ever-present palm trees.

No English signs, no backpackers, no money exchange signs, foot spas or shops selling knock-off Patagonia gear. And yet, just over the brow of the hill, beyond rice paddies and the requisite infinity pool is a waterside view that should have the tourist crowds flocking.

Our drive hinted at what would be served up for meals, as the fishing and aquaculture industries provide jobs and income to a region still underserved by tourism. Local seafood, from quite literally just down the road or half a mile off the coast finds a way onto our dinner plate each evening.

Josh Martin Restaurant Nha O serves up succulent seafood, including slipper lobster and squid caught by boats in the bay below.

Whether purchased-to-order slipper lobster, winkles, squid or prawns for the local banh xeo (tumeric pancake) it’s an unavoidably fishing-boat-to-fork vibe at restaurant Nha O. And while I’m certain nearly every seaside restaurant I’ve dined at has recommended something with shells or gills for my main, it’s far more convincing when only just beyond the waiter is a view of dozens of neon pink and green lights from squid-hunting vessels bobbing in the bay.

We’re told the owner sailed the Central Vietnamese coastline scouting out the perfect cove that he could build his collection of hillside villas around, found this one and told the then-owner of a smaller hotel to name his price – oh, to be a multi-millionaire hotelier.

Parked up with a purple dragonfruit concoction, a bowl of bun bo xao and sand between my toes, staring down a kilometre of uninterrupted golden shoreline flanked only by tombstone-like granite boulders lit up by the final rays of the day, I’m glad he did. But, then again, nobody goes to Vietnam for the beaches.

Josh Martin Vietnam's beaches are underrated and, in this case, underpopulated.

Fact file:

Getting there: Jetstar operates multiple flights from Auckland to Ho Chi Minh City via Sydney and Melbourne. The Reunification Express connects Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. New Zealand citizens require a visa to enter the country. See: jetstar.com

Staying there: Rooms at Zannier Hotels Bai San Ho from US$374 per night (NZ$606). zannierhotels.com

The writer travelled with assistance from Zannier Hotels Bai San Ho.