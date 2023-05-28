Yufuin, hot springs: The Japanese resort town that feels European

Up until this moment, our day has been unfolding in an exquisitely Japanese fashion.

Our train – not a bullet train but the Yufuin no Mori, one of Kyushu's excellent sightseeing trains, their oversized windows designed to make the most of the scenic routes they traverse – is punctual to the minute. Lunch is a delicious bento box, eaten as we absorb the views of passing rice paddies, forests and mountains.

It is only when we disembark at Yufuin, a hot springs resort town in the island's north-east, that my sense of place takes a hit.

Stepping out onto the pretty main street, where a row of low-slung houses that perfectly frame a view of the area's highest peak, something about this scene strikes me as decidedly not-Japanese. A horse-drawn carriage rounds the corner, and I suddenly get it: something about this town reminds of the spa towns of Germany.

Supplied At KAI Yufuin, the design has been inspired by traditional architecture.

Turns out my intuition is not wrong. On a walking tour through town, our guide reveals that Yufuin's status as one of Kyushu's best-loved holiday hideaways is due not just to its photogenic surroundings or its hot springs, but due to a trio of canny ryokan owners who decided back in the 1970s that the town's future lay in tourism.

Financed by a loan from the local agricultural society - who were led to believe that they would be studying strawberry cultivation - the trio travelled to Germany where they decided the spa town of Baden-Baden, with its low-rise development and lush surroundings, provided the perfect template for a resort town.

Wandering the beautifully-preserved streets of Yufuin (or clopping along in a horse-drawn carriage, if you would rather), it is clear that they have made a success of it. The town may be compact but its narrow lanes are lined with eateries and shops to keep you busy in between soaking sessions in the onsen.

123RF Yufuin with Mount Yufu in the background.

One of the most appealing things about Yufuin is its willingness to embrace the contemporary as well as the traditional. It is evident in the sleek Comico Art Museum, designed by star architect Kengo Kuma, and in the local visitor centre, designed by the equally-celebrated Shigeru Ban. Perhaps the area's most audacious development lies 10 minutes outside town – the new KAI Yufuin resort, another Kengo Kuma design.

Kuma's works draw on natural materials and a sense of scale to create buildings that are both eye-catching and inviting. At KAI Yufuin, the design has been inspired by traditional architecture (the spherical front desk, for instance, is based on the shape of the kitchen stoves found in local farmhouses) and uses local ingredients such as stone walls, bamboo flooring and seats made of tatami.

In your minimalist guest room you will find a samue suit to wear to the onsen and a long yukata robe to wear to dinner. Perhaps my favourite feature is the spiralling lamp in the bedroom. When it is turned on, the flittering light imitates the dance of fireflies in the twilight.

One of the hotel's biggest drawcards is its sleek bathhouse where you can gaze out across the mountains as you soak in an outdoor pool, but the hotel's restaurant is also outstanding. I love the Western breakfast, which comes complete with a miniature stove on which you grill your bacon and sausage to your liking, but it is the dinner that is truly spectacular.

insjoy/123RF Autumn leaves at Lake Kinrinko, Yufuin.

The kaiseki meal is a celebration of local and seasonal ingredients. From abalone fish cakes in a mushroom broth with leek and yuzu, to conger eel sushi, prawn tempura wrapped in tofu skin and a mouth-watering wild boar served with a sauce made of foraged wild nuts, it is a delicious serenade to the season.

