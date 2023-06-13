The luxury ‘cave’ restaurant under one of the world’s busiest cities

We’re barely below street level, though we could be several hundreds metres under the Earth’s surface. The walls are roughly hewn rock, the floor similarly bare, creating a sense of nature unadorned, of a world stripped bare. That’s a conscious design decision in a place where every detail has been meticulously planned.

Every other level of Hoshinoya, a luxury hotel in central Tokyo, speaks of the artisans and artists who have conceptualised and executed it: the dark wooden tones, the traditional tatami-mat floors, the fine paper shutters.

Below ground though, it’s basic, it’s elemental. You step out of the lift deep under the Earth’s crust, into a cave, at the back of which sit a few small rooms, each with a table and chairs, places set for diners with rough wooden boards, each with a single, creased sheet of paper balanced in the middle.

The heart of one of the world’s busiest business districts beats a few metres above – the thump of a million footsteps; the clatter of a million keyboards. And yet down here there’s peace.

You have to work hard to create something different in the Tokyo culinary scene. This is a city with anything and everything: from fine-dining restaurants serving haute cuisine to worker-friendly bars slinging cheap yakitori; from friendly neighbourhood izakaya, to tacky theme pubs with costumed waitstaff.

But chef Noriyuki Hamada has created something different. His restaurant is the Hoshinoya answer to the traditional ryokan eatery. These country inns usually serve lavish set-menu dinners to their guests, often because there will be nowhere else to go from their remote locations.

Supplied Hoshinoya in Tokyo.

There are places to go, however, in Otemachi, walking distance to Ginza and all of its gastronomic delights, not to mention Tokyo at large. Hamada, therefore, has had to create a reason to stay.

He’s done that in this cave with what he calls “Nippon Cuisine”, a blend of French techniques and Japanese ingredients. Hamada is inspired by the forests of Japan, he says, by the life nurtured there, by the minerals and nutrients that flow down to the sea and create yet another bounty.

It’s all quite low-concept and artistic though perfectly reflective of a hotel that seeks to recreate the peace of a rural retreat in a downtown setting, one that pipes hot-spring water from 1.5 kilometres below Tokyo’s surface to a rooftop onsen; one that encourages guests to wear yukata – Japanese robes – and do dawn kenjutsu lessons and midday tea ceremonies.

Supplied Perfection on a plate.

Hamada’s meal begins with a conceptual introduction. There’s a small, triangular pastry filled with soft-shell crab meat. There’s a large cracker made of black rice. And there’s a finger-sized “boudin noir”, a sausage made from the blood of a soft-shell turtle, an ingredient historically cherished in Japan.

French techniques, Japanese ingredients. This course is matched with a French pear cider, a nod to the pear jelly served with the boudin noir. These drink pairings will go on to include French champagne, local sake, even a Japanese red wine from the Nagano prefecture.

The rest of the world ceases to exist as the next course arrives: “Five Flavours of Delight”, Hamada’s interpretation of the five key tastes of Japanese cuisine, sour, salty, bitter, spicy and sweet. Five marble stones are topped with five perfect morsels of food, from fermented barracuda to beef tail with Japanese pepper, to a just-set ball of tomato and bacon soup.

Supplied Exquisite dishes with Japanese attention to detail.

But the best is to come. Soon the rough hinoki cypress board in front of me is covered with another plate, this time holding bonito sashimi served three ways, each featuring “shuto”, a traditional Japanese sauce made with the fermented entrails of bonito. It’s spectacularly good.

Then there’s “flounder en croute”: a hunk of shark-skin flounder, another native (though traditionally unloved) ingredient, a meaty, umami-rich fish coated in porcini duxelles and scallop mousse, encased in pastry and drizzled with beurre blanc. Do you even have to be told how good this is?

And finally, Japanese beef – not wagyu, which Hamada finds over-processed, but normal beef – served with chanterelles and morels in a charred leek consommé.

You have to work hard to be different in this city. You have to present something amazing to encourage your hotel guests to give up the idea of culinary exploration and just enjoy what they have in front of them. You have to go deep.

THE DETAILS

STAY + EAT

Hoshinoya is billed as “Tokyo’s only urban ryokan”, a contemporary, luxury property in the Otemachi district. Rooms from JP112,000 ($1322), excluding meals. See: hoshinoya.com

FLY

Air New Zealand operates daily non-stop flights between Auckland and Tokyo. See: airnewzealand.co.nz

The writer dined as a guest of Hoshinoya

- traveller.com.au