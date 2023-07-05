Say goodbye to winter blues with a flight to Guangzhou

Guangzhou is now more accessible than ever with the Christchurch route opening in November and three additional flights weekly between Guangzhou and Auckland.

The road to China’s busiest port just got easier as China Southern Airlines resumes its Christchurch-Guangzhou route and increases the frequency of flights between Auckland and the Chinese destination with three additional flights every week.

Not only does the airline carry passengers directly from Auckland to the principal city of the Guangdong province, but as a specialist in the Chinese market, China Southern makes every trip a special and rewarding experience where comfort, convenience and ease are assured.

Also known as Canton and Kwangchow, Guangzhou is a major destination for tourists and businesspeople alike. Situated on the mouth of the Pearl River, the ‘City of Flowers’ heritage stretches back over 2,000 years and holds a proud place as one of China’s biggest and most vibrant cities.

And now, Guangzhou is more accessible than ever, with the Christchurch route opening in November, and the three additional Auckland flights weekly between Guangzhou and Auckland. Providing greater convenience for Chinese tourists traveling to New Zealand, including direct travel to the South Island. The airline was thrilled to have Prime Minister Rt Hon Chris Hipkins personally attend the media event for the flight expansion, where he expressed appreciation for the airline’s ongoing commitment to New Zealand.

Get ready to escape the Kiwi winter and make the most of an exciting getaway as a guest of China Southern Airlines. Here’s seven ways China Southern puts it all at your fingertips with VIP services for every passenger.

1: One ticket - through check-in

International-domestic passengers are issued with a single boarding pass and baggage tag for your connecting flight to Auckland International, and the international leg from Auckland through to Guangzhou. This includes hands-free baggage transfer, so your bags are checked once then collected at your destination at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. On arrival, contact the transit staff after going through border entry procedures to clear and confirm your baggage. China Southern has worked to make the process as easy and convenient as possible.

2. Connection time – quick, but enough time

Nobody likes the limbo of waiting for a connection, or the panic of running short of time. China Southern offers a minimum connection time from 60-100 minutes so there’s plenty of time between your domestic connection and the international leg of the journey. Making it even easier, China Southern provides a full guidance service, picking you up on disembarkation guiding you to your next flight.

Supplied General manager of China Southern Airlines Group Han Wensheng announcing the Christchurch route resumption and the addition of new Auckland-Guangzhou flights.

3. Transfer counter – comprehensive service

Travel can be stressful, but not with China Southern. The transfer counter helps you navigate the airport, transfers and gates quickly and confidently. The 24-hour concierge is there to help with inspection-free transit, flight information inquiries, transfer lodging registrations, as well as ticket change services for any missed connections.

4: Business-Class transfers: VIP service

Extra special care and support is available for China Southern’s Business Class guests. You’re provided with dedicated transit guidance services, with Sky Pearl Silver/Gold Members receiving transfer counter priority. As a business-class passenger and Sky Pearl Gold Member eligible for free lodging, you receive one night at a 4-star or higher hotel.

5. Baggage transfer, hands-free pickup service

Don’t let baggage slow you down; it won’t with China Southern’s dedicated assistance. Staff help you transfer baggage wherever necessary, though in most cases your bags go right through to destination. If you receive a boarding pass for your connecting flight and a baggage tag at your place of departure, staff make it happen for you.

6. Flight delay guidance - quick ticket changes

Air travel is never without its challenges and delays outside the control of the airline are inevitable. When that happens, China Southern minimizes inconvenience by providing you with special guidance and rapid ticket change services.

7. Transfer information - all-day services

Reduce stress with easily accessible information at your fingertips, around the clock. China Southern believes in clear, regular communication with all customers and provides 24-hour transfer information inquiry services. Just ring the hotline: (0086) 20 8612 4008 or send an email: nhzz@csair.com.

Announcing the Christchurch route resumption and the addition of new Auckland-Guangzhou flights, general manager of China Southern Airlines Group Han Wensheng said, "This year marks the tenth anniversary of the strategic cooperation agreement between China Southern Airlines and New Zealand. We will further increase our market investment continuing to build an 'air bridge' for trade and cultural exchanges between China and New Zealand.

“We hope that all parties will continue to care and support the development of China Southern Airlines, cooperate sincerely, and work together to create a new chapter in our business development.”

Visit https://www.csair.com/nz/en/ today and book your next trip to Guangzhou.