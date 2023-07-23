I biked one of the world’s most beautiful cycling routes. Here’s how it went

We’re on a bridge high above the sparkling sea, its gigantic suspension cables unfurling ahead of us.

In the distance, small islands – all high peaks and lush citrus trees – are emerging from their early morning cloaks of mist.

Every so often a car or small truck whooshes by, but apart from that the only sound is the rhythmic thrumming of our bike pedals.

My partner and I had woken with the sun at 5am, ahead of setting out on the Shimanami Kaido – a 70km cycle route between the towns of Imabari and Onomichi across Japan’s inland sea.

Anna Loren The Shimanami Kaido is a 70km cycle route.

The island-hopping route (which is frequently named one of the world’s most beautiful) threads its way along a network of coastal paths and over six bridges, including a suspension bridge more than 4km long.

It was partly my nerves about those bridges, as well as the bright sun streaming into the tent, that had woken me early.

While I’m usually fairly active, I hadn’t cycled for weeks ahead of tackling the Kaido, and my bike had stayed zipped in its bag in my hotel room as I’d skipped around the restaurants and museums of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.

Before making camp for the night, I’d spied the ramp up to the first bridge: it was long, it was winding, and it was (from my vantage point) steep. Could I really do that, times six, in one day? Or would I end up collapsing of exhaustion by the sea somewhere?

Anna Loren The ride is frequently named one of the world’s most beautiful.

Well, I’m here to report that I made it through – and if you’re at least reasonably fit, you can too. For one thing, that first bridge, the Kurushima Kaikyo, was the highest and longest of the route, so after that, it felt like plain sailing.

For another, I soon learned to embrace the hills – the more I climbed, the better the views (of tiny fishing villages, long stretches of golden coastline, the never-ending sapphire sea) would inevitably be from the top.

We biked steadily throughout the morning, the well-marked route unfolding before us as we went. For the most part, I felt super safe – all the bridges boast separated cycle paths, while through the villages, we were either sharing a wide footpath with pedestrians or following a bike lane along a quiet road.

Anna Loren Long stretches of golden coastline.

The only scary part came when we hit an industrial area near the end and, for a few minutes, found ourselves shoulder to shoulder with concrete trucks, winding our way through a narrow street. But for the most part, I felt far more relaxed than I ever have biking in Auckland.

We stopped for lunch at Setoda Sunset Beach on Ikuchijima, smack-bang in the middle of the Kaido.

Those who prefer to bike at a more leisurely pace often stay the night in this seaside idyll before finishing the Kaido refreshed the next day.

Anna Loren The route crosses six bridges.

As well as boasting an array of art galleries, museums and shrines, Setoda is Japan’s leading producer of lemons, and at various points the trees, with their shiny dark green leaves, can be seen growing in long, straight rows.

I could definitely see the appeal of checking into a guesthouse, poking around the galleries and relaxing for the afternoon, but alas, that wasn’t in the cards for us and we pressed on.

A couple more hours flew by and soon we were on the home straight, pedalling across the final island of the route, Mukaishima.

Most people opt to bike the Kaido in the opposite direction and begin here, which, to be honest, would make for quite a boring start to the day, compared to the stunning scenery the other islands have to offer.

Anna Loren Setoda is Japan’s leading producer of lemons.

Biking on Mukaishima mostly leads you alongside reinforced concrete seawalls (this part of Japan can be hit hard by typhoons) and through flat, nondescript towns.

I found myself zoning out a little, thinking only of keeping a steady rhythm on my pedals. Then, before I knew it, we were on the ferry connecting Mukaishima to Japan’s main island, Honshu (it costs 110 yen, about $1.20, for a person and a bike, and takes about three minutes to cross the water).

The snug, hilly village of Onomichi lay before us – the end of our road – where a long, hot shower and a heaping bowl of ramen were in order.

Anna Loren En route to the Tatara Bridge.

I don’t think I’ve ever fallen asleep as fast as I did that night. I dreamt I was pedalling across the Kurushima Kaikyo bridge again, the sea below me, feeling literally on top of the world.

Fact file:

Getting there: Both Onomichi and Imabari, at either end of the Shimanami Kaido, are easily accessed by train. You can take your bike on any train in Japan at no extra cost, as long as it’s enclosed in a box or a bag.

Renting a bike: If you don’t want to lug your own bike around the Japanese countryside, you can rent one for about 2000 yen a day (NZ$22). There are bike rental terminals at both Onomichi and Imabari, as well as eight others dotted along the route in case you get tired at any point and want to ditch the bike for a bus. For those wanting a bit of electrical assistance, e-bikes are available for about 3000 yen a day.

Cost: The Kaido is a toll road, but the toll for cyclists (500 yen total to cross the six bridges) has been suspended until March 31, 2024. That means one of the best days out on two wheels is 100% free.

This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Japan National Tourism Organization. Read more about our partnership content here.