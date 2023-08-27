Room review: A boutique, out-of-the-box resort that changes the meaning of wellness

There's more to Bali than just beach clubs - here's how you can immerse yourself in the island's rich culture

Soulshine Bali is a brand-new, stylish, contemporary and architecturally stunning wellness retreat hidden away in the fervent green rice-terraced hills of Ubud.

Expect more than a holiday at Soulshine; this is a toe-tapping, soul-enriching, happiness explosion courtesy of its famous American founder, rockstar poet Michael Franti.

The place

Owned by musician Michael Franti and his wife Sarah Agah (a former emergency department nurse), the two enigmatic and alluring personalities were escaping the pandemic in 2020 when they decided to use the time – and the absence of any tourists – to convert an existing yoga retreat (initially set up by Franti in 2008) into a fully immersive, holistic retreat for travellers seeking a different kind of wellness experience with music at its core.

At Soulshine, you can expect yoga in the morning, day-club-style cabana lounging during lunchtime, and a local artisan market or music festival every evening.

The property and its three pools are set atop a rice-terraced hillside which the Franti’s have beautifully retained and integrated into the architecture, against the backdrop of lush palm trees and a natural stream that hugs the edges of the property.

The space

Jeremy Drake Soulshine is tucked away in the rice-terraced hills of Ubud.

Indonesian art and Balinese religious symbolism are intermingled effortlessly with Franti’s musical history at Soulshine.

The resort’s two main infinity pools, one with a lime-green art deco waterslide, are flanked by the dramatically styled common areas – the Stay Human Restaurant and the Togetherness Lounge, with views of epic grandstand-style proportions.

Decor in both spaces pays homage to the underlining heart-beat of rock and roll and the ever-present message of “100 per cent healthy, 90 per cent of the time” scribbled on walls, staircase landings and straws.

At Soulshine Bali, you don’t feel like you’re constantly catapulted and forced into a meditative, juice-cleansed numbness. For the Franti’s, healthy is happiness and the bright tones, lounging areas, and curated background music give me simultaneous calmness and energy.

The room

Jeremy Drake The Panorama Suite is huge.

Our Panorama Suite – undeniably huge at 50sqm – is a temple to Franti’s love of music, design and musical poets of the past.

An abstract painting of Prince holds pride of place over the Maxi Bar, a lightbox featuring a quote from the world’s most Material Girl is crowned above the bathroom mirror and two-person terrazzo stone bath.

Mornings are best enjoyed listening to Franti’s personalised record collection in each room, with custom Marshall speakers.

The amenities

Could it be possible that Soulshine Bali has the most comfortable mattresses on the planet?

Linger in bed each morning, listening to music while sipping on cucumber-infused water, complimentary in-room coffee and using your waterfall shower, which, if it were any higher off the ground, could inflict severe injury on young children.

Sustainability is also at the heart of Soulshine, and the resort manages well without any single-use plastics on-site, hand-crafted furniture in each room and environmentally sourced linen.

The food

Jeremy Drake The Stay Human Restaurant.

The new Stay Human Restaurant certainly does your traditional Indonesian dishes well.

However, when in Soulshine, one must also eat like Michael Franti. The menu has been curated to include some of Michael’s favourite meals, including his signature pancakes, tuna poke bowl and jackfruit tacos.

But his salted caramel popcorn (with a Bintang on the side) will have you salivating poolside most afternoons.

Worth stepping out for

There’s no denying that Ubud in July is a tourism magnet. The streets are bustling, and there’s an energy in every restaurant and bar.

But elevating your dining experience for just one evening at Nusantara by Locavore is worth it. This is where traditional Balinese fare meets fine European dining. The cocktails are as beautiful as the exceptional interior design.

Worth staying in for

The spa is an immersive and therapeutic experience with panoramic views over Soulshine’s rice fields. The crazy tiled entry and reception are stunning, and the neon signage contrasted against the hues of terracotta furniture, beige walls and gold foot baths draws you into a relaxing and dreamy space ideal for a 90-minute full body rockstar massage.

The highlight

This is one of the few wellness resorts in Southeast Asia where children are not just welcomed, they are embraced as guests. They’re not baggage or a nuisance, they are woven into the fabric of the experience.

Perfect for parents who want all the trimmings of a luxury wellness experience but can’t leave the kids at home. Nannies are available on request.

The lowlight

The traffic between Ubud and the resort is oppressive during the high season. Like many Bali hot spots post-pandemic, they are undergoing massive amounts of construction but without the required road infrastructure to support it. This has created chaos for anyone opting to travel anywhere via car. With Soulshine being outside the main city centre, it can be difficult to make short trips.

The verdict

A boutique, out-of-the-box resort that changes the meaning of wellness on the Island of the Gods. Service is impeccable at most upmarket resorts in Ubud, but this one takes it to an entirely new level.

The essentials

Panorama Room rates start from around NZ$540. See: soulshinebali.com

Getting there: Jetstar operates flights from Auckland to Denpasar via Melbourne and Sydney. See: jetstar.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by Soulshine Bali.