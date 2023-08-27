Save & Splurge: Overwater bungalows in the Maldives for every kind of budget

Does this sound like heaven? Eat and drink as much as you want, surrounded by crystal clear turquoise waters (video published July 2017)

The Standard, Huruvalhi Island

This idyllic resort is a 40-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport on the private island of Huruvalhi.

Onsite, 115 villas sit overwater and on the beachfront, each with their own private lounge deck, infinity plunge pool and lagoon access. The entry-level Lagoon Overwater Pool Villa sleeps three and has direct stairway access to the warm waters for house reef exploration.

SUPPLIED The Standard is a 40-minute seaplane ride away from the mainland.

Guests can enhance their stay with a turtle expedition or an evening snorkelling safari, or make the most of the facilities on dry land, including a day spa complete with hammam and steam room and six food and beverage options – from a Maldivian overwater restaurant to barbecue beach shack.

Book a room from $603 per night via standardhotels.com.

Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, Faarufushi Island

SUPPLIED Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa's overwater bungalows.

Italian luxury hotel brand Emerald Collection cut the ribbon on this property in the Raa Atoll last October.

The resort's 80 villas, both on the white sand beach and over the water, come with Indian Ocean views. Set along the resort's jetty, the showstopping Water Villas with Pool feature their own private infinity pool on a private covered patio. They can also be booked based on your preference of catching the sunset or sunrise.

By day, swim and snorkel in the surrounding 100-hectare lagoon or play paddle tennis on a floating court connected by a jetty, and then make the transition to one of the five restaurants or two bars.

Book a room from $1170 via emerald-faarufushi.com

Milaidhoo Maldives, Milaidhoo Island

Milaidhoo Maldives The only way to reach Milaidhoo is via seaplane transfer.

As well as sitting right on the doorstep of the Baa Atoll Unesco Biosphere Reserve, with its 250 species of coral and 1200 species of fish, this boutique luxury resort has its own protected house reef.

The Water Villa with Private Pool sits on stilts over the ocean, offering 245sqm of space beneath thatched roofing. The rooms open up to a sundeck with a freshwater infinity pool, swing couch, sun loungers and daybed. Steps lead down into the lagoon. Larger groups will find a two-bedroom option complete separate living room and butler.

Stays include use of snorkelling equipment and daily breakfast. Further dining packages are available to make the most of the resort's three restaurants and two bars.

Book a room from $1835 per night via milaidhoo.com