Discover over 130 destinations across Asia starting from Kuala Lumpur

AirAsia X is operating daily flights from Auckland to Sydney connecting seamlessly to Kuala Lumpur, the jewels of Southeast Asia.

Looking forward to a stunning holiday getaway? Southeast Asia beckons as one of the most popular, diverse, enticing, and exciting destinations long popular with New Zealanders for exotic sights, delicious flavours and premium opportunities for relaxation and revitalisation.

From the stunning natural beauty of shimmering beaches and ancient wonders of Langkawi, Penang and Melaka Peninsular Malaysia, to the glorious mountains and pristine beaches in Borneo, all the way to the Philippines and Indonesia, and the bustling cities and fascinating cultural experiences of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, and many more destinations, Southeast Asia has something for everyone.

What’s more, these tourist-friendly destinations are recognised as affordable and accessible to New Zealanders – and getting there is easy with AirAsia X.

Operating daily flights from Auckland to Sydney and connecting seamlessly to Kuala Lumpur, the jewels of Southeast Asia and across Asia are now within easy reach, with more than 130 onward destinations including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Indonesia, India and more.

And with AirAsia’s latest Big Sale, the price of those tickets is bound to impress – and one lucky customer stands to win a round trip from Auckland to the famed Malaysian capital known as ‘the Garden City of Lights’ with the incredible twin towers and exquisite melting pot of culture and cuisine.

123rf Visit the golden statue of Lord of Murugan, Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur.

The beauty of SEA

If you’ve never been, the question is ‘why Southeast Asia’. There’s an easy answer because in the hundreds of destinations and attractions of this special region you’ll encounter radically different and fascinating cultures, friendly people, and a smorgasbord of food and adventures.

You’ll quickly appreciate why the folks you know who have visited any one of the many destinations in this region keep raving about it: riding scooters, visiting stunning places like those made famous in the movie ‘The Beach’, and seeing ancient wonders like Cambodia’s world-famous Angkor Wat temple.

It’s a radically different experience and perspective, all with affordable accommodation and dining options suitable for family holidays, business travellers, backpackers on the big OE, or a quick getaway from it all.

Getting there with AirAsia X is part of the adventure and the holiday.

Supplied You get the full treatment when travelling long haul, such as lie-flat beds, often for less than a premium economy ticket on other full-service airlines.

The best low-cost airline

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail says the airline’s core proposition has always been enabling everyone to fly.

“We continue to focus on offering the best quality at the lowest cost. Now international air travel is back on everyone’s priority list, we will continue to offer the best fares in the market for our valued Kiwi guests. Whether you fly to another destination with AirAsia or choose to stay for a while - Malaysia is also quite an undiscovered destination in its own right for our customers down under.

“Langkawi has much appeal as a duty-free island and much like Bali was 20 years ago, Penang is a seafood and diving heaven, Kota Kinabalu and Sarawak with wild Orangutans will also very much appeal to Kiwis seeking something new - adventurous but affordable.”

The Air AsiaGroup has won recognition as the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline from Skytrax for the past 14 years straight, including 2023. That’s in part thanks to a modern fleet, with AirAsia X amongst the only airlines operating the comfortable A330 widebody aircraft on the trans-Tasman route between Auckland and Sydney.

The accolades are also thanks to a unique cabin configuration and AirAsia X’s offer of premium features at surprisingly low prices. You get the full treatment when travelling long haul, such as lie-flat beds, priority boarding and baggage collection, pillow and blanket, 40 kg of luggage, complimentary meal and more - all for similar or even less cost than a premium economy ticket on other full-service airlines.

In fact, the great value fares on offer right now start on the AirAsia X website each way for economy and Premium Flatbed from Auckland to Kuala Lumpur. There are further specials for getting to Kuala Lumpur and onwards throughout Asia. Don’t miss out on great deals for flights and leave more spending money for your holiday.

With Australia and New Zealand among AirAsia X's core and most popular destinations, outstanding value fares are here to stay with healthy competition keeping the national flag carriers on their toes. Take a look, and look forward to uncompromising service at incomparable prices.

