Nine must-do highlights of Asia’s Golden Triangle

The selfie spot

The Golden Triangle, a place once synonymous with the lawless cultivation of opium poppies, straddles the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar at the confluence of the Mekong and Ruak rivers.

One concrete monument that is several metres high (and not overly pretty) marks the spot inside the Golden Triangle Park, in the Thai village of Sop Ruak.

It has become the mandatory photo stop for visitors lured to this area by its sordid history. See: tourismthailand.org/Attraction/golden-triangle-park

The river

Measuring more than 4000 kilometres, the mighty Mekong ranks as the world’s 13th-longest river, and the seventh-longest in Asia. It flows from the Tibetan Plateau through Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia before emptying into the South China Sea in Vietnam.

It’s best seen during a riverboat tour from Sop Ruak, where the simple, low-rise architecture on the Thai side of the river contrasts against the overwrought casino developments visible in Laos and Myanmar.

The viewpoint

Glorious views over the rivers and mountains of the Golden Triangle are best taken in from a hilltop near the Sop Ruak Market. It’s possible to drive to the summit, though far better is the climb up a stairway that’s guarded by crested nagas.

Stop at the 14th century Wat Phra That Pu Khao before reaching a peaceful viewing platform overlooking the Mekong and Ruak rivers. See: tourismthailand.org/Attraction/phra-that-doi-pu-khao

The hotel

Strung out along a ridgeline wrapped inside a crook in the Ruak River, with misty views of Laos and Myanmar framed through guest room windows, Anantara’s Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort boasts a unique setting.

Relax by the swimming pool, dine in award-winning restaurants or choose from activities and experiences that include cooking classes, longboat river tours or spending a night with elephants in see-through jungle bubbles. See: anantara.com

The museum

Given this region’s pivotal role in the spread of heroin use throughout the Western world, it’s appropriate that a museum dedicated to the origins and expansion of the opium trade should educate visitors at ground zero.

The sprawling Hall of Opium, directly opposite the Anantara Golden Triangle Resort, chronicles the history of opium production and trade, and how it managed to influence the fortunes of empires on opposite sides of the globe.

The market

Markets can be a vibrant, aromatic insight into a culture. Easily the most authentic of Chiang Saen’s is the Symsonbun produce market that opens early each day. Come here and you can haggle over the price of pig’s heads, frogs or grubs before grabbing a freshly brewed tea or coffee from a stall just inside the entrance.

The walk

Given the chance, who wouldn’t want to walk with elephants? Anantara’s Golden Triangle Resort doubles as a sanctuary for elephants rescued from the logging and circus trades, providing guests with the opportunity to escort Earth’s heaviest land creatures during their morning stroll.

Called Walking with Giants, the activity lets you accompany the elephants during their morning bathing ritual and have your photo taken with these gentle giants, all under the watchful eye of a mahout. See: anantara.com

The ancient ruin

Chiang Saen spreads along the banks of the Mekong River in modern-day Thailand, but for many centuries this fortified city was a major military stronghold of a Burmese kingdom, with 144 monuments from this time scattered in and around town.

Some have surrendered to their jungle surrounds, others have been carefully restored, and the most imposing of these is Wat Chedi Luang. The main chedi, or Buddhist stupa, was built in the late 13th century. Set among tranquil gardens, it stands 18 metres tall.

The monument

Unmissable from any angle is Phra Chiang Saen Si Phaendin, a garish monument dominating its position beside the Mekong River. The centrepiece is a giant golden Buddha seated on a ship called Rua Kaew Kusoltham. It’s not subtle. Nor is it to everyone’s taste, with smaller statues of elephants, lions and other Buddhist icons sprinkled around the deity’s feet.

One more thing

Chiang Rai has the closest commercial airport to the Golden Triangle region in northern Thailand. From there, it’s around an hour’s drive along a modern highway before meandering country roads cover the pretty final section through small farming villages. Mekong Kingdoms river cruises also connect the Golden Triangle with Luang Prabang in Laos. See: mekongkingdoms.com

Getting there: Jetstar flies from Auckland via Sydney to Phuket, and via Melbourne to Bangkok, with onward connections to Chiang Mai. See jetstar.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was a guest of the Minor Hotels group that includes the Anantara and Avani brands.

