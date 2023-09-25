‘Do you know how many followers I have?’ Dodging influencers in Bali

Bali has many reputations. Kuta, once the centre of the tourist universe, is in decline having never recovered its pre-Covid glory when hordes of Bintang-singleted Aussies staggered through the Hard Rock Cafe foyer loaded with pirated DVDs.

In the last few years, attention has shifted west to Canggu, into influencer territory, where every cafe, restaurant and bar is styled to be the perfect backdrop – the visually stunning but bland dragonfruit featuring frequently.

At a beach club after a friend’s wedding, the bride’s family were asked by an influencer if they would move. He wanted their oceanic backdrop. Having reserved this spot far in advance for elderly relatives to relax and enjoy, the bride politely declined. “Do you know how many followers I have?” was the influencer’s response.

There are only so many margaritas to be drunk, sunsets to watch, infinity pools to plunge into before ‘influenc-za’ sets in: the feeling of living in a constructed habitat made for cameras.

I had to plot my escape: a cross island scooter run through the interior. Scooters are cheap and ubiquitous, I booked one through my hotel and it appeared in my driveway an hour later.

I leave midway through the next morning and soon, the vape shops, juice bars and yoga studios are replaced by markets, houses and temples of a real living city. This too thins to a chain of villages, separated by rice paddies and jungle.

World Animal Protection An undercover investigation has found most tourism venues in the Indonesian islands fail to meet animals' basic needs.

Today is Saturday, and life in each village is abundant: children play, stray dogs trot while commerce fringes the road. Bali is rooted in Hinduism, and each village surrounds a moss encrusted temple while some intersections are guarded by looming statues of Shiva, Vishnu and Kumbhakarna with bulging eyes, wings and swords.

My scooter struggles uphill despite the sealed road. The rice paddies are terraced against the slope and between these there are sections of thick jungle. The way ends at a temple but I am shunted by a friendly monk to a narrow grass path that cuts through more paddies clinging to the steepening path. I stop at a restaurant that peers over the emerald mountainside. This is the first glimpse of another Bali beyond beach villas, of rugged volcanic mountains and green foliage.

Onward, the coastal humidity recedes in waves, replaced by alpine freshness. The winding road turns and into view comes Lake Beretan, a high altitude crater-lake, resting at the foot of a towering mountain.

The influencer crowd have caught up, bussed in on giant coaches, driven by heavily smoking drivers with nerves forged in the traffic-choked lanes of the coast. They disperse into the tropical gardens surrounding the multi-tiered Hindu temple Ulun Danu Beretan, to click selfies on benches with heart shaped frames or holding frill-necked lizards, fluffy bunnies and an immense floral parrot from the small petting zoo. Yet, unlike the luridly painted restaurants, here is unconstructed natural beauty. The temple can be framed with camera trickery to appear to be an island when it’s on a spit of land. Otherwise the water really is as still as a mirror while looming over it all, the mountain.

After this, the jungle gradually becomes pine forest, the road narrowing into switchbacks to handle the grade. Roadside a mob long-tailed macaques scramble in the trees stealing fruit from passers-by, their expressions almost recognisably human.

Finally, the summit, 2000 metres above sea level. I pull over to take in the stunning vista of a massive cloud-shrouded mountains, bright sun reflecting off the twin lakes in craters of extinct volcanos, all softened by creeping jungle. Here is another influencer trap: for $15 you can photograph yourself swinging over this backdrop. I rest at the tea house next door in a cabana and enjoy the exact same view, for the price of a cup of ginger tea.

AMILIA ROSA/Sydney Morning Herald Batu Bolong Beach in Canggu, Bali, a popular spot with tourists.

A bus arrives and tourists file out, blinking in the sun. It’s time to go. From here, the road down is a black ribbon slicing through jungle, joining small brightly painted hamlets. The air is cool and the scooter, now pulled by gravity, becomes a powerful machine.

On this far, less developed coast are resorts but, unlike Canngu, they’re part of real villages. I cut through bustle of regular traffic, through Bubunan, Banjar and land in Lovina at a beachside resort.

Next morning I awaken to the rising tropical heat. I’m soon out zipping past trucks waiting at lights. Traffic slows to a stop. Ahead is a political rally. Crowds of opposition supporters surge through the intersection wearing traditional Balinese garb. Some dance roadside clashing cymbals and pounding drums. A loudspeaker is yakking slogans too tinny to make out. Placards and posters are held aloft. Democracy has hit the streets.

The trip in reverse is even more invigorating. There’s a steep ascent to the summit then a very long straight, cutting through villages, before landing in hot streets of Ubud, crammed with traffic, returning to the world I had escaped.

I will remember best the summit on return, when I took a break at a plush tearoom, its interior decorated self-consciously enough to be influencer-worthy. Outside, though, a balcony overlooked Mount Batur, a volcano that last erupted in 2000. Lava seared the mountainside before solidifying to a rock scab, terminating just before a few scattered shacks. Vistas like these are sometimes called sublime – when something is so massive and spectacular it swallows you up. I took a selfie but each time the background felt flat and lifeless. Perhaps a better photographer could have captured the geological drama, but then I remembered what I was escaping, so I put down my phone and enjoyed the view.

The writer travelled at his own expense.

-traveller.com.au