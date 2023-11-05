Changi Village is a relaxed and authentically local stopover option

With a short stopover in Singapore, you can pack enough in to feel like you’re getting an extra holiday (video published June 2019).

Whether travelling on to Europe or other destinations in Asia, consider Singapore's Changi Village as a relaxed and authentically local stopover option.

Hotel prices are significantly lower than in the city, good-value eating and drinking is nearby, and an easygoing island escape provides the opportunity to combine adventure and outdoor activities.

123RF Pulau Ubin has over 1km of coastal boardwalk.

Eat

Open from early morning until late at night, the Changi Village Hawker Centre is the best-value place to eat. Army and air force personnel from nearby military bases are regulars during lunchtime, frequenting popular food stalls including Changi Famous Nasi Lemak and Kun Kee Fried Oyster.

Compared to central Singapore hawker centres like Lau Pa Sat, it's a thoroughly local affair, and filling up is great value. Twelve sticks of perfectly grilled chicken at Original Alhambra Satay is just NZ$10.

Options for breakfast beyond the hotel buffet include the sprawling Al Mubin Restaurant, open 24 hours for roti prata (Indian-style flatbreads) and refreshing mugs of cardamom-laced teh tarik (pulled tea), or Cantonese dumplings and snacks at Le Xuan Hong Kong Dim Sum.

Chock Full of Beans teams Changi's best coffee with brunch dishes including eggs Benedict with salmon croquettes and a tasty egg and crab meat scramble.

Wikimedia Commons A hawker stall at Changi Village Hawker Centre, Singapore.

For a frosty Tiger beer, pull up an al fresco bar stool at Charlie's Corner, a longstanding hawker centre institution, or try the craftier options at the sprawling Little Island Brewing Co. Good food includes sourdough pizza and barbecue-smoked ribs, and there's live music from around 7pm from Friday to Sunday. See: lexuanhongkongtimsum.com; chockfullofbeans.com.sg; libc.co

Stay

A short walk from good eating and drinking, Village Hotel Changi overcomes its slightly 1980s ambience – check out those pod-shaped lifts – with spacious rooms, chatty and helpful staff, and a brace of swimming pools ideal for combating jet-lag.

Most popular is the upstairs infinity pool with ocean views of cargo ships making their way carefully to Singapore's docks, while the hotel's second downstairs pool can be reached from reception.

Adjoining the Changi Golf Club, it's usually quieter than the upstairs pool, and can be used after checkout if you're joining an afternoon or evening flight.

Convenient changing rooms and showers make it easy to freshen up before leaving the hotel. At the downstairs pool, keep an eye out for colourful hornbills swooping in and settling in nearby trees. See: villagehotels.asia

Play

Wikimedia Commons Sculpture of a hand pointing upwards at Changi Point.

From the nearby Changi Point Ferry Terminal, catch a traditional bumboat (motorised sampan) 15 minutes across Serangoon Harbour to the island escape of Pulau Ubin.

Still laidback, forested and untouristed, it's a popular weekend escape for Singaporean locals, and a reminder of what Singapore was like before being transformed into Southeast Asia's most dynamic city state.

Hire a mountain bike on arrival and go exploring on the island's forest-framed trails. On Pulau Ubin's western end, the Ketam Mountain Bike Park has 10km of well-marked trails coursing through the forest and around a former quarry.

Located on the island's eastern end, the Chek Jawa Wetlands are best seen from a spectacular 1km-long coastal boardwalk, or on a mangrove kayaking trip with Adventures by Asian Detours. Book on a weekday for a quieter experience, and follow up with curry puffs and iced coffee at the village-style Kampong 22 café.

An alternative Singapore biking experience is exploring Changi Beach Park's relaxed oceanside esplanade. Bikes can be hired at GoCycling and they can also advise on extended cycling routes linking to Singapore's waterfront East Coast Park. See: adventures.network; gocycling.sg

Fact file:

Getting there: Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines both offer direct flights from Auckland. From Christchurch, Singapore Airlines is also a direct option. Changi Village is just 15 minutes from Singapore's Changi Airport. If you do wish to venture into the city, it's around 30 minutes by taxi from Changi Village to Singapore's Chinatown or Clarke Quay. Use the Grab ridesharing app for the best rates.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.