The ultimate Aussie wine escapes

If you're a wine lover, you can't miss walking through the swing doors I've just opened.

Inside is a secret cellar, where 142 barrels lie. The vast wooden room has rustic creaking floorboards, which only adds to the sense of history. What we're about to try, you can't do anywhere in New Zealand: taste your age in wine.

We're in Barossa Valley, an hour from Adelaide, where more than 150 wineries and 80 cellar doors are nestled among rolling valleys of vines.

One of the jewels in the region's crown is Seppeltsfield, among Australia's oldest wineries. When it first opened in 1878, it was decided 500 litres of the finest wine each year would be set aside for 100 years to mature as a Tawny port. That started a tradition which today means it's the only winery in the world to release a century-old single vintage each year.

The winery runs a "taste your birth year", where you get a small glass straight from the barrel. This is one of those moments in life where you're happy to be as far away from 18 as possible.

The vintages all have different notes, even ones that are only a year apart. On the Centenary Tour, you move even further down the barrels for a glass of the 100-year-old vintage.

Brook Sabin Taste your age straight from the barrel at Seppeltsfield.

The quality of the wine in Barossa is matched by a remarkable collection of fine dining restaurants scattered among the vines, serving some of the best food I've tasted. The homemade creme egg as part of the degustation at Hentley Farm was simply mind blowing.

But Barossa has competition from two states either side.

Brook Sabin The passionfruit curd creme egg at Hentley Farm is worth the trip alone.

Victoria

Step off the plane in Melbourne, where more than 800 wineries and 600 cellar doors are waiting to be discovered across 20 wine regions.

The Yarra Valley is, of course, the most notable – but if you want to start somewhere less predictable the "Pinot Coast" on the Bellarine and Mornington Peninsulas are also home to exceptional artisans and restaurants. While in Mornington, don't miss Peninsula Hot Springs, with 30 steaming pools scattered through dense bush. There are also spa caves, saunas and mineral showers built into the side of hills – almost like a geothermal version of Hobbiton.

Victoria's highlands is where you'll find Shiraz Central – what better place to sample this Aussie classic in the Macedon Ranges, full of native forests, just an hour from Melbourne.

Visit Victoria The Yarra Valley's Dominique Portet has 10 generations of winemaking history going back to Bordeaux.

Western Australia

No wine escape to Perth is complete without heading on the scenic three-hour drive south to Margaret River, where you'll find more than 120 wineries, mixed with a stunning backdrop of tropical beaches.

If you don't have the time, an easy day trip from Perth is the Swan Valley; the state's oldest wine region is just 25 minutes from the city.

The easiest way to orientate yourself is to explore the 32 kilometres Swan Valley Food and Wine Trail, where you'll find more than 40 wineries, mixed with breweries, excellent restaurants and cute little cafes.

Tourism Western Australia The Margaret River's Olio Bello is home to an exceptional restaurant and safari-style glamping tents.

