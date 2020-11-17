Qantas celebrates 100th birthday with low-key celebrations

Qantas has celebrated its 100th birthday, but the festivities were somewhat muted after a horror year for aviation thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Qantas flight QF100 took off from Sydney’s Kingsford Smith International airport on Monday evening for a low-level flyover of Sydney Harbour.

Plans for a no-expenses-spared bash were dropped in favour of an online celebration for 1000 staff, with video messages from the likes of Australian PM Scott Morrison, actor Hugh Jackman and sports stars Pat Cummins and Adam Goodes, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

David Gray#JM/Getty Images for Destination New South Wales/Qantas Qantas flight QF100 receives a water spray salute from fire services ahead of takeoff.

The airline was founded on November 16, 1920 as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited.

READ MORE:

* The ripping yarn of how Qantas became one of the world's biggest airlines

* Qantas Project Sunrise: Non-stop London to Sydney test flight ready for take off

* The airline that changed aviation history over 100 years



David Gray#JM/Getty Images for Destination New South Wales/Qantas Qantas Chairman, Richard Goyder, says the airline is “no stranger to a challenge or a crisis”.

From its humble beginnings as an outback Queensland mail service with just one single-engine biplane, it has gone on to become the world's oldest airline in continuous operation (KLM is slightly older but it ceased operations during WWII).

David Gray#JM/Getty Images for Destination New South Wales/Qantas The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft gets ready to take-off for a low-level flyover of Sydney Harbour.

Qantas Chairman, Richard Goyder, says the airline is “no stranger to a challenge or a crisis”.

“That’s often when its role as the national carrier has really come to the fore,” said Goyder.

“We want to use this moment to say thank you to all those who have supported Qantas over the years. And, in particular, to the many people who have dedicated some or all of their careers to this great company.”

James D. Morgan/Getty Images for Destination New South Wales/Qantas The Sydney Harbour Bridge is illuminated together with projections onto the Northern and Southern pylons as a Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft passes overhead.

Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce, added: “Around the world, Qantas is probably best known for its safety record, endurance flying and long list of aviation firsts. But for Australians, there’s nothing quite like seeing the flying kangaroo at the airport, waiting to take you home. We hope to be doing a lot more of that in the months and years ahead.”