A love letter to hot, itchy summers in a sleepy Aussie beach town

Despite the name, tropical north Queensland isn't a display of vibrant colours. The grass is almost always brown.

It’s hot.

The pedestal fan, oscillating to reach two beds, is weakly blowing hot air through the flailing mosquito net, the lazy breeze barely reaching me. A mosquito always dodges the coils burning by the bedside to find its way in through the net that is older than me – maybe even my Dad. I can’t see it, but I can hear it and I can feel it.

Christmas has passed, and the days are stretching out, blurring into each other, creating a haze that is summer. A tropical north Queensland summer.

It sounds like a dream, a reward at the end of a long year – a few weeks in a bach on the waterfront. But it’s hot, sticky, and itchy. The smell of insect repellent lingers.

Leftovers of the Deguara family’s Christmas feast – a Maltese feast filled with pastizzi, Imqarrun il-Forn (baked macaroni), and fresh prawns – are still in the fridge, giving us no-effort meals for those few lost days between Christmas and the new year.

Growing up we’d spend days on end at this beachfront paradise, located on a palm-tree lined street in the sleepy town of Seaforth. It was around 40 minutes from home, there were just two general stores (the close shop and the good shop – found further away), everyone knew everyone, and the local bowls club knew how to whip up a good crumbed steak.

The bach was small, but comfortable, it had no air conditioning, no internet, barely any phone reception and a small TV that got just a handful of channels. Our nights were spent lazing, watching whatever movie was on that night.

The bunk beds my brother, sister and I each had were huddled in one room, while Mum and Dad had a separate room looking out to the water. Crashing waves were our lullabies. Most meals were eaten together on the front porch, watching cars drive by and wondering if we knew the occupants when they passed slowly. The small log fence Dad put in place to stop me from running onto the road when I was young still stands strong.

Supplied Glass louvres line the front of the house, letting that hot summer air blow through each night, carrying the sound of crashing waves.

The backyard was reserved for the Hills Hoist and shed where memories of previous summers were tucked away, waiting for another chance to see the sun – reef shoes, boogie boards, old bikes. I think there was even an avocado tree.

At night, over the sound of fans and curlews crying outside (a haunting bird sound that always came from under the house), you could hear every movement in the house – geckos skittering across the kitchen floor, floorboards creaking under the feet of someone blindly guiding themselves to the bathroom. Mum and Dad sometimes thought – well, think – the house is haunted, the ghost of Dad’s uncle who built it pacing around.

It was heaven.

Our days were spent fishing in a tinny that barely sat above the water once we were all in it (something we ignored when crocodiles slid from banks nearby), walking over sand flats and skimboarding in the shallow water at low tide, pumping yabbies, getting ice blocks and fish and chips from the shop, playing May I (a card game every Deguara knows) and French cricket, and huffing over lost games of chess (that was me). I have a fond memory of Dad doubling me on his bike to get the morning newspaper from the good shop.

Despite the heat and the uninterrupted view of the alluring ocean, we rarely swam. The water would often be just as hot as the sand you tip-toed over to get to the shoreline, and don’t even get me started on the things that could kill you, the dangers lurking below the surface – crocodiles, sharks, box jellyfish, irukandji jellyfish and my poor swimming skills.

Even the enclosure wasn’t a safe bet. Small sharks and stingrays would slink in through holes in the net at high tide to swim amongst us, only to be trapped when the water receded.

Family friends would trickle in, their arrival alerted by a straggler on the front porch yelling “someone’s here”. We’d eat, drink, talk and wind up the day with a drawn-out “anyway” – a classic Aussie signal marking the end of a conversation.

Now, aged 27, sitting in my Wellington flat, trying to enjoy a summer that isn’t really summer, I find myself reminiscing of the hot, sticky, itchy summers that were. Of the bonfires on the beach to toast marshmallows, of the barbecues Dad and my brother would cook up to go with the rest of dinner Mum and my sister whipped up; of not having a single plan for the day other than to relax and not get overwhelmed by the heat; of tip-toeing through the house at 1.30pm after waking early from the afternoon nap that was practically a family routine.

This summer is a far cry from the summer holidays I once knew.

Supplied She's a beauty.

Even though my siblings and I have grown up, got married, and had kids (I’ve only done the first of these... and maybe not even that), going back to the bach is a routine we’re familiar with. It’s ingrained in us, part of us. The beach has eroded, washing away the trees we once climbed and built treehouses in, but the memory of the booby traps we dug in the sand and water tunnels we dug with our hands remain.

Being thousands of kilometres away from family at a time that usually brings so much joy is painful. I feel as though tears are always ready to escape at just the mere thought of another celebration without a hug from Mum and Dad, without smelling the roast cooking in the oven when I wake at 7am on Christmas Day, without hearing the stories of my Nannu’s past life drilling in rural Queensland or how he and Nanna built their business from the ground up. I miss it all.

But my fiance and I are making new memories, building the foundation for our future kids to look back on, like I am, in 20 or 30 years’ time. It’s a nice thought.

There might not be sand, mosquitos or fishing trips in these new memories, but that’s OK. That’s the beauty of growing up – I find I’m reminding myself of this more often these days – things change, but there’s one thing that remains. Love. The love I have for my family, for our memories, for that hot, sticky, itchy place.

But here’s to the next chapter, to new summers that will flood my memory in years to come, and to the thought that we’ll one day go back to that small bach in tropical north Queensland with a family of my own.